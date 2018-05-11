Gov. Jay Inslee proposes reforming Washington’s troubled mental-health system by sending more patients to community hospitals.

LAKEWOOD, Pierce County — Gov. Jay Inslee announced a new push Friday to improve Washington’s troubled mental-health system by reducing the number of patients in the state’s two large psychiatric hospitals.

The plan — if Inslee, state officials and lawmakers can make it happen — would send those patients to smaller facilities in the community.

The move comes as Washington has struggled to comply with court orders requiring the state to better provide for psychiatric patients.

Inslee made the announcement after meeting with staff at Western State Hospital, Washington’s largest psychiatric hospital, which has wrestled for years with a variety of problems.

Since a 2015 inspection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the 842-bed facility has remained at risk of losing federal certification and $64 million in annual funding.

The state has had trouble fully staffing the sprawling hospital, where workers have been considered underpaid and where assaults on the job are common.

In recent years the lack of psychiatric beds around Washington has created a waiting list for patients to get into the hospital.

In the meantime, psychiatric patients at Western State who could be discharged have remained in the hospital because there is no place for them to go in the community.

As of Friday, 234 psychiatric patients at Western State were ready to be discharged, according the Department of Social and Health Services, which oversees the facility. Meanwhile, 336 patients across the region are waiting for a bed to open up at Western State so they can be admitted.

Inslee’s plan would seek, by 2023, to end placement of involuntarily committed patients at both Western State Hospital and Eastern State Hospital, a smaller facility in Spokane County.

That plan involves moving patients who have been referred to the hospitals by civil courts or regional mental-health systems into smaller, state-run facilities and private community hospitals.

Meanwhile, Western State and Eastern State would still hold patients ordered into the system by criminal courts, as well as some hard-to-place patients who have been civilly committed into care.

In the face of the court orders and troubles at Western State, Inslee and Washington lawmakers for the past few years have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into the mental-health system.

Among other things, that money has gone toward hiring more staff at Western State and adding new psychiatric beds around the state. But the problems have persisted.