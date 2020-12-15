OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday unveiled a new climate-change package that includes a renewed push for a clean-fuels standard and capping some greenhouse-gas emissions.

Other proposals would further electrify Washington’s ferry fleet and reduce the carbon footprint of buildings, and, according to Inslee, bring equity into environmental policy.

Inslee’s proposal comes as part of his proposed two-year budget plan, and as lawmakers prepare to convene in January for the 2021 legislative session.

Gov. Jay Inslee held a press conference today to announce his climate policy proposals as part of his 2021-2023 budget proposal.

Lawmakers and Inslee must also reckon with tax-revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic and ensuing restrictions as they write a new two-year operating budget.

But Inslee — who has focused much of his time in office, as well as his unsuccessful bid for president, on climate change — has vowed to keep pushing the issue forward.

One of the largest pieces of the proposal is a low-carbon fuel standard for transportation fuel, which Inslee has pushed hard for in recent years. That legislation aims to reduce the carbon content in transportation fuels in the coming years.

While House Democrats passed a version of the low-carbon fuels legislation in 2019 and 2020, the proposal stalled in the Democratic-controlled Senate. There, a handful of Democrats have opposed it — and with few changes in this year’s legislative elections, that dynamic may be no different.

This year’s proposal calls for a 10% reduction in the amount of carbon in fuels by 2028, and a 20% reduction by 2035.

Opponents to such legislation have pointed to the potential price tag for consumers. One projection by the California Air Resources Board put that state’s added cost for gas at between 18.3 and 45.8 cents per gallon to get a 20% reduction in carbon intensity.

But supporters of low-carbon fuels say the move is necessary to reduce greenhouse gases. And in last year’s debate, they noted the average retail price of gasoline in California last year was lower than it was nine years ago, when that’s state’s low-carbon standard began to take effect.

Inslee’s plan also seeks to establish a cap on carbon emissions for the state’s largest emitting industries.

And it would invest $318 million over four years to fund the second conversion of a state ferry to electric, and would construction a new hybrid electric ferry.

Among other things, the proposal devotes more funding to making sure new buildings use clean energy for heating, and to retrofit older buildings to make them more efficient.

And the governor proposes a new climate-related investment account in the budget. Spending from that account would undergo analysis to make sure those funds are use to eliminate environmental harm, as well as health and economic disparities, for vulnerable communities.