OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced he would temporarily pause counties further relaxing restrictions as confirmed cases of the new coronavirus climb around the state.

The pause would prevent counties from advancing to any new phase in the governor’s four-part plan through at least July 28.

The announcement comes two weeks after Inslee and state Health Secretary John Wiesman announced a pause on approving any counties hoping to move to the fourth — and least restrictive — phase of the plan.

No county has yet made it to the fourth phase. Meanwhile, the virus is surging in parts of America, including the South and West.

Currently, King, Pierce and Snohomish counties are in the second phase of the plan. That has allowed for the reopening of a host of businesses — like nail and hair salons and barbershops — and some indoor dining with safety guidelines to protect against the spread of COVID-19.