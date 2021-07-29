Gov. Jay Inslee will join a bipartisan group of governors in a virtual meeting Friday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss wildfires scorching multiple Western states.

Other Western governors expected to join the meeting include: Kate Brown of Oregon, Greg Gianforte of Montana, Mark Gordon of Wyoming, Brad Little of Idaho, Gavin Newsom of California and Tim Walz of Minnesota.

The president and vice president will deliver comments at the event before hearing from the governors. They’ll discuss wildfire prevention, preparedness and response efforts and the impacts of the 2021 wildfire season, according to White House officials.

Inslee earlier this month announced an emergency drought declaration covering nearly all of Washington. State officials cited the second driest spring on record, followed by a record-breaking heat wave and an ongoing lack of rainfall.

Biden and Harris will appear at a White House auditorium for the Friday event, while the governors will join virtually.

As of earlier this week, more than 85 large wildfires were burning around the country, most of them in Western states, and they had burned over 1.4 million acres, according to The Associated Press.