OLYMPIA — As workers brace for the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced a 30-day statewide moratorium on evictions for residential tenants.

The governor also announced several other measures intended to help workers and businesses cope with the impacts of the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Those include an order waiving the one-week wait period for people signing up to get unemployment insurance, according to the governor’s office. That order is retroactive for claims filed up to March 8.

And Inslee will release as much as $5 million from a reserve fund in order to give micro-grants to small businesses around the state to prevent them from closing. That process will be coordinated by the state Department of Commerce.

The governor also called on all public utilities around the state to waive late fees, expand programs that offer assistance with bills, and to suspend disconnection tariffs for nonpayment during the emergency.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Revenue will now have the authority “suspend penalties and interest on certain late tax payments,” according to Inslee’s office.

Advertising

Washington state will implement payment plans “on the core amount businesses owe without filing tax liens in federal courts” and will suspend “enforcement actions such as forced collections by seizing bank accounts.” Those measures are expected to be in effect for at least 30 days.

The tax-collection measures also waive late-filing fees for property tax exemption renewals, business license renewals, as well as excise tax interest on Business & Occupation taxes, real estate sales, and some other taxes administered by the department. Those include interest related to tax preferences for medical device manufacturing biotechnology.

The tax-related measures are retroactive to Feb. 29, the date the governor first declared a state of emergency for the COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of the eviction measures, residential landlords are not allowed to serve a notice of unlawful detainer for default payment of rent, according to Inslee’s office.

Residential landlords are also barred from issuing a 20-day notice for unlawful detainer, unless the landlord provides an affidavit stating that the action is believed necessary to ensure the health and safety of the tenant or others.

Among other statewide measures, law enforcement is not allowed to enforce eviction orders based only on non-payment of rent. This order excludes circumstances like nuisance issues or the commission of a crime.

Advertising

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and his legal team helped craft the provisions that temporarily stop evictions, according to Inslee’s office.

Inslee’s directives Wednesday followed a series of announcements from leaders in King County, the epicenter of the outbreak, to stave off evictions stemming from people’s inability to pay rent during the crisis.

Over the weekend, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan signed an emergency order temporarily banning rent-related residential evictions and late fees, and on Tuesday signed another order prohibiting evictions for non-profits and small businesses. Burien’s City Council additionally passed an emergency order banning rent-related residential evictions this week.

King County Sheriff Mitzi Johanknecht also took the bold step on Monday of announcing to the King County Superior Court that her deputies would not serve or enforce eviction notices “until we are confident the threat of COVID-19 has dissipated.”

A day later, King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Jim Rogers postponed residential eviction cases until March 30, citing COVID-19 and the confusion stemming from Seattle, Burien and the Sheriff’s Office’s responses to it.

Multiple Puget Sound power and water providers announced no-shutoff policies before Inslee’s announcement.

Publicly-owned Seattle City Light and Seattle Public Utilities, which provide electricity and water in Washington’s largest city, made the pledge last week.

So did Snohomish County Public Utility District, which provides electricity throughout the county and some water service.

They were followed by privately-owned Puget Sound Energy, which provides natural gas in Seattle and both electricity and natural gas elsewhere in the area.

Bellevue, Redmond and Lakehaven (which serves several southern King County cities), also promised no water shutoffs.

How is this outbreak affecting you, if at all? Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible.

Are you changing your routine or going about your business as usual? Have you canceled or postponed any plans? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a healthcare worker who's on the front lines of the response? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.