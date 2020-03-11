Gov. Jay Inslee ordered a halt Wednesday to all gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and ordered schools across the state to immediately begin contingency planning for potential closures in the next several days.

The moves mark the strongest action the state has taken to date to try to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Puget Sound region, which has become the epicenter of a burgeoning national crisis.

Flanked by the leaders of Seattle, Tacoma and Everett, and of King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, Inslee said he was ordering the cancellation of large church services, sporting events, concerts, festivals and conventions.

“Today I am ordering, pursuant to my emergency powers, that certain events in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties with more than 250 people are prohibited by order of the governor,” Inslee said.

The order is in effect through the end of March, Inslee said, but it is “highly likely” it will be extended beyond that time.

Schools, Inslee said, should be planning for how they can provide meals and other needs for students in the event that they’re forced to close in the next few days.

So far, more than 115 public and private schools across Washington have shut down for at least a day because of coronavirus concerns.

He also urged individuals and businesses to continue to take voluntary “social distancing” steps, to increase telecommuting and to avoid unnecessary social interactions whenever possible.

“We’re going to have disturbances but we are going to get ahead of this epidemic,” Inslee said. “We have to act.”

Additionally, Dr. Jeff Duchin, health officer for Public Health — Seattle & King County, said he was prohibiting public gatherings of fewer than 250 people unless organizers took steps to mitigate transmission of the virus. Those steps include providing hand sanitizing materials, screening employees for symptoms daily and enabling people to be 6 feet apart from one another.

“We expect a large-scale outbreak in weeks and this will be a very difficult time,” Duchin said. The epidemic is “the infectious disease equivalent of a major earthquake that’s going to shake us for weeks and weeks.”

Leaders spoke in front of a chart at a King County government building in Seattle, which marked Wednesday as the beginning of “intervention” as it showed how significant reductions in public gatherings could slow the exponential growth of the virus.

The World Health Organization officially labeled the virus a global pandemic on Wednesday, as it urged countries that it’s not too late to “change the course” of the outbreak.

“There is a very successful effort that we can take to slow the spread of this disease and that’s to reduce the social interactions that are not necessary in our lives,” Inslee said. “This is an effective tactic.”

