OLYMPIA — With dangerous heat ensconcing itself in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee Friday lifted COVID-19 capacity restrictions for cooling centers run by governments and nonprofits.

Temperatures are expected to surpass 100 degrees Sunday and reach a record-breaking high Monday of 104 degrees, according to a National Weather Service warning.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the governor said that heat would put state residents “at high to very high risk of heat-related effects.”

“I want to ensure that local jurisdictions have flexibility in options that can provide relief from the heat,” Inslee added.

Cooling centers allowed to lift capacity restrictions are those administered, created or designated by a local, county or state agency, or a nonprofit organization, according to the statement.

Under the governor’s coronavirus order, known as the Healthy Washington plan, indoor spaces have generally been restricted to 50% of total occupancy.

Friday’s suspension of restrictions doesn’t apply to private, for-profit businesses that are opening up air-conditioned spaces to the public.

Other COVID-19 restrictions remain in effect until Wednesday, when they are set to lift. Those restrictions could still lift earlier, if 70% percent of Washingtonians ages 16 and up have started the vaccination process.

As of Thursday, 68.1% of those state residents have gotten their first shot.