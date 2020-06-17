OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee Wednesday announced he would cancel raises for more than 5,500 state workers and impose unpaid furlough days, as Washington officials grapple with a looming budget shortfall brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee’s announcement came as an official state forecast Wednesday projected a roughly $8.8 billion state budget shortfall through 2023 — worse than previously expected.

Early estimates had projected a $7 billion state budget shortfall through 2023.

That hit to Washington’s state operating budget — which funds schools, parks, prisons and social services — comes from lower tax collections amid the pandemic.

In a statement, Inslee said government agencies under his authority would cancel a 3% scheduled wage increase for the state’s higher-paid nonunion employees.

That move stops pay raises for about 5,600 state workers. It includes directors of state agencies, as well as other management and some other nonunion employees earning more than $53,000 per year.

Meanwhile, more than 40,000 state employees will begin taking unpaid furlough days, starting no later than June 28. Those workers must take one unpaid day per week through July 25, according to the statement. After July, state workers must take one unpaid day per month through at least the fall.

“These are very difficult decisions but they are necessary to address the financial shortfall that we are facing,” Inslee said in prepared remarks, adding later: “In this current financial situation, everyone needs to make sacrifices and we know this will not be easy. I know that our state will come out of these difficult times stronger than ever.”

Early estimates show the canceled raises and furlough days will save about $55 million across the next year.

The state’s union workers and non-represented classified employees will get their pay raises as scheduled on July 1, according to Inslee’s statement.

Inslee meanwhile urged state agencies that are not under his authority — such as the Legislature, the courts, higher-education institutions and statewide elected officials — to make similar moves. If they did, Washington would save about $91 million more.