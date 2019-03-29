Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday released a dozen years of his federal income tax returns and challenged President Donald Trump to finally make his own returns public.

Inslee, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, used an early-morning appearance on “Fox and Friends,” which he called Trump’s “favorite show,” to make his announcement.

“I want to say it is time for him to come clean with the American people. He’s got to show what he has been hiding. And Americans deserve that truth,” Inslee said, before sparring with host Steve Doocy on his campaign’s chief message of fighting climate change.

Inslee had previously released eight years of tax returns during his 2012 and 2016 campaigns for governor. On Friday, he posted those and an additional four years of returns on his campaign website.

His 2018 return showed he and his wife, Trudi, reported income of $202,912, including his governor’s salary and Congressional pension income.

Inslee joins other Democratic presidential candidates who have publicly revealed their tax returns, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who has released a decade’s worth, and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who released her 2018 return this week after previously releasing past returns, according to The Associated Press.

In his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump flouted a longstanding bipartisan tradition of candidates making public their tax returns. His business dealings and allegations of past tax fraud have spurred investigations and criticism.

Congressional Democrats, using their new majority power in the U.S. House, have been examining ways to force disclosure of Trump’s tax information by the Treasury Department, setting up a likely legal clash.

In addition to his own disclosure, Inslee has voiced support for legislation that would require presidential candidates to provide at least five years of tax returns in order to appear on the Washington state ballot.

This story will be updated.