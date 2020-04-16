OLYMPIA — Seeking to help Washingtonians cope with the economic shutdown amid the new coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday extended and expanded his moratorium on evictions and imposed a new freeze on increases of residential rents.

The order comes a month after Inslee announced a 30-day moratorium across the state on evictions for residential tenants.

The temporary statewide ban on evictions — which Inslee first announced last month — will be extended another seven weeks, according to the governor, and will include a slew of new measures aimed at protecting more tenants.

Part of the new eviction moratorium includes a ban on residential rent increases during the public-health emergency. Commercial rent increases will also be prohibited, Inslee said, if the commercial tenant has been impacted by the coronavirus.

The state Attorney General’s Office told The Seattle Times earlier this week that it had received complaints of landlords sending out rent increases during the pandemic, which could, under certain circumstances, violate state law.

“Raising rent on vulnerable tenants during a public-health emergency is clearly morally wrong,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson told The Seattle Times in a statement. “More than that, it may violate state law, including the Residential Landlord Tenant Act and Consumer Protection Act. My office will be looking closely at these complaints.”

The extended eviction moratorium will also expand to cover people in transitional housing, such as motels and Airbnbs, on public camping grounds and mobile home owners on leased lots.

Additionally, the order prohibits landlords from threatening to add late fees or charges for non-payment, as well as charge rent for housing where a tenant’s access to the unit was prevented by COVID-19. The latter includes seasonal and college housing in which the tenants weren’t able to stay in the unit as a result of the crisis.

Under the new order, landlords cannot treat pandemic-related unpaid rent, including unpaid rent from the beginning of the outbreak, like a regular debt that can be enforced by collectors or result in an eviction. Instead, landlords would first have to offer a reasonable repayment plan, according to the order.

“People are going to feel better about staying home and I think this will ultimately help us fight the virus,” Xochitl Maykovich, political director for the Washington Community Action Network, said. “I hope the legislature is thinking about how we can put these policies into law permanently. It shouldn’t just be for COVID-19, because there are plenty of situations where people have emergencies and can’t pay rent.”

Inslee’s order came as Washingtonians continue to shoulder the grim brunt of the economic slowdown.

The state Thursday reported 143,241 new initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week that ended April 11.

Those figures bring the total number of initial and recurring unemployment claims to 585,983. That is almost twice the peak the state saw during the Great Recession — and suggests Washington’s unemployment rate could be as high as 15%.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.