OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday the election results give him a mandate to continue with a public-health-based approach to tamping down the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking in a news conference, Inslee contrasted his actions during the pandemic to Republican challenger Loren Culp, who had campaigned against virus restrictions, such as making people wear facial coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.

“So it is clear that people chose to continue with our scientifically based program,” said Inslee. “And I do believe that’s based on the success of the program.”

“I think voters were aware that other places were experiencing tremendous losses, hospitals that were full,” he said, adding later: “We have avoided that fate, and I think voters understood that we’ve had success because we’ve made decisions on a scientific basis.”

Inslee said he would make more remarks Thursday on the new coronavirus, which is spiking across the nation.

Voters this week elected Inslee to a rare third term. On Wednesday afternoon, the governor continued to lead Culp by nearly 20 points. Culp has not conceded the race, noting that there are ballots still arriving in the mail that will be counted in the coming days.

Culp also announced Wednesday he lost his job as the police chief of the town of Republic, Ferry County. The Republic City Council voted to eliminate the one-person police department, said Culp, “and away with that went my job.”

“Not even a letter or thank you. Not a plaque for 10 years of service,” said Culp in a Facebook Live event. “It’s absolutely incredible. It’s unthinkable to me.”

Ballots being counted Wednesday and in the coming days were expected to bring clarity to a host of legislative races around the region.

In King County’s 5th Legislative District, Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah closed the gap slightly against Democratic challenger Ingrid Anderson. Mullet on Wednesday afternoon trailed Anderson 48.8% to 49.3%.

Meanwhile the week’s results will show whether GOP Secretary of State Kim Wyman maintains her slim leader over her challenger, Rep. Gael Tarleton, D-Seattle.

Updated vote totals from other Washington counties are expected to post Wednesday afternoon and evening.