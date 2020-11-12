OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee could announce new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus as early as next week, according to his office, as confirmed cases of the virus soar across Washington and around the nation.

Inslee’s office has been “reaching out to stakeholders in various sectors and industries for their input on proposals to restrict activities,” wrote spokesperson Mike Faulk in an email.

“As with previous restrictions, the goal is to reduce how often people are likely to come into contact with people from outside their household, limiting the spread, and preventing our health care system from being overwhelmed,” added Faulk.

The governor is scheduled to make a public address at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the state’s response to the virus, as the numbers of confirmed cases have hit new peaks in recent weeks.

Inslee isn’t expected to announce new restrictions in Thursday’s remarks, Faulk wrote, “but the governor will tell the public that such measures are actively under consideration.”

“The governor will say he does expect to announce early next week — potentially Monday — his decisions on what steps will be taken,” wrote Faulk.

Inslee on Thursday will also urge people to cancel holiday social gatherings and travel, Faulk wrote, as a way of “emphasizing how crucial social responsibility will be the next 4-6 weeks in containing COVID activity and avoiding exponential growth.”

The developments come as cases of the virus soar across the country, straining hospital systems and setting the country up for a grim winter. Cases in many Western states, including Montana, Oregon and Idaho, have exploded in recent weeks.

On Thursday evening, state health officials reported that over the past two days, another 3,345 coronavirus cases and 25 deaths have been confirmed in Washington.

That brings the total number of diagnoses to 123,356, including 2,507 deaths, according to the state Department of Health. At least 9,178 people have been hospitalized in the state due to the virus.

Oregon health officials Thursday reported a new daily record there of 1,122 confirmed cases, according to news reports.

State health officials take into account a number of data points and trends when deciding on whether to implement more restrictions. One of the more alarming numbers at the moment is the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the state.

On Nov. 6, there were about 404 confirmed coronavirus-positive patients in Washington hospitals, and 53 of those were in the ICU. As of midday Thursday there were 603 confirmed coronavirus-positive patients in the hospital and 110 of those patients were in the ICU, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state’s health officer.

“We’re concerned if we have in six more days another 60 patients in our ICUs, and then six days later have another 60 patients in our ICUs. Or if it accelerates more than that we could exceed our ICU capacity,” Lofy said. “It’s a little bit hard to tell exactly when, but we’re alarmed by how quickly the numbers are growing.”

With the nation’s first recorded case in January, and first recorded deaths in February, Washington emerged as the early epicenter of the virus.

Since the pandemic exploded in Washington in March, Inslee and health officials have imposed limits on social gatherings and issued emergency orders requiring people to wear face coverings.

The governor also imposed restrictions on businesses, intended to limit interactions and thus slow the spread of the virus.

That early order to shutter “nonessential” businesses by late spring morphed into a four-phase reopening plan that allowed counties with better public health metrics to reopen more widely.

The governor and health officials paused that plan over the summer as cases spiked, though Inslee in October eased some restrictions for counties east of the Cascade Mountains that had been hit hard over the summer.

As in other states, the steep drop in daily activity in the face of the virus caused unemployment in Washington to soar, putting people’s livelihoods in jeopardy.

At the same time, some business owners and conservatives have complained that the restrictions were too heavy-handed, were unfair or would strangle their operations.

Like New York and New Jersey — two other states hit hard early on in the pandemic — Washington has fared pretty well compared to much of the country in terms of coronavirus spread.

But with new records for new cases and hospitalizations being set across the nation as weather cools and people spend more time indoors — where the virus spreads more easily — cases have begun to rise here, too.