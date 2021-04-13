OLYMPIA — Nearly two months after the Washington Supreme Court invalidated their felony drug-possession convictions, 15 people are getting released from prison by a stroke of Gov. Jay Inslee’s pen.

Inslee on Tuesday announced he had commuted the sentences of 13 incarcerated individuals, with two more expected to be signed this week.

Tuesday’s announcement is the latest development after the court’s February ruling known as the Blake decision, which overturned the state’s drug-possession statute and struck down decades of felony convictions.

The ruling has raised a slew of pressing questions for state officials, such as whether to bring back any kind of drug-possession criminal statute, and how to expand treatment options for those who need them.

Inslee’s commutations were aimed at a different urgent question: How to release the fewer than 100 people estimated to still be in prison solely on drug-possession charges.

The 13 commutations — along with the two others expected to be signed this week — come from that small pool of individuals, according to Taylor Wonhoff, deputy general counsel for Inslee.

“The only reason they are still in custody is because of these drug-possession convictions that have since been invalidated by the state Supreme Court,” said Wonhoff.

Many of the other people incarcerated on those charges have already been released, Wonhoff said, as county prosecutors worked through local courts to vacate the convictions.