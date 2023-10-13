Gov. Jay Inslee called on Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to use her political clout to influence the election of a new speaker of the House, and to ensure that the U.S. continues to financially support Ukraine and Israel as both nations defend themselves from attacks.

“The last speaker of the House of Representatives refused to allow a bipartisan package to move forward to help the people of Ukraine,” Inslee said Thursday during a visit to Spokane. “We need Representative McMorris Rodgers to insist that the next speaker of the House allow the bipartisan support for Ukraine to be effectuated in the House of Representatives.”

Anything less would be “not acceptable,” Inslee continued, noting that he had sent McMorris Rodgers a letter to that effect Thursday morning.

Inslee was in town visiting members of the local Ukrainian refugee community.

Kyle VonEnde, the congresswoman’s spokesman, bristled at what he described as Inslee’s hypocritical “partisan gamesmanship” in a Thursday email.

“Governor Inslee’s letter to the congresswoman is a transparent attempt to score cheap political points,” VonEnde wrote. “Cathy has been steadfast in her support of our allies, voting four times to send aid to Ukraine and condemning Hamas for their ruthless attacks in the strongest of terms.”

McMorris Rodgers voted in favor of the supplemental appropriations bill that passed on the House on Sept. 28 that provided additional aid to Ukraine, a vote that divided House Republicans. She has been a consistent vote in favor of Ukraine aid, although she has joined her caucus in calling for more oversight in how that money is spent.

VonEnde added that McMorris Rodgers has called on her Republican colleagues to quickly unite behind a new speaker of the House.

“While the governor engages in the ‘partisan gamesmanship’ he claims to be so appalled by, Cathy is proud to let her record on these issues speak for itself so she can get back to work for the people of Eastern Washington,” VonEnde wrote.