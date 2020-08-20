OLYMPIA — With new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recently trending down in Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday said he was “cautiously pleased” about the state’s situation amid the global outbreak.

But indicators like the number of cases per 100,000 people and the rate of transmission show that the state hasn’t yet fully tamped down on the coronavirus pandemic.

The glimmer of good news comes after Washington and the rest of the nation have struggled to slow or stop the virus for six months. A new phase in that problem is arriving now, as universities and school districts determine whether and how to reopen amid outbreaks that have touched every corner of the state.

And the downward trend doesn’t mean restrictions on business and social activities are likely to end anytime soon.

“As we’re thinking about our restrictions in our lives, you know, our goal is to get our kids back into on-site instruction,” said Inslee in a news conference.

“And if it’s a choice between some of our activities that would increase the infection rate or getting kids to school … getting them back into school buildings really has to be the priority.”

On Wednesday, state health officials reported 425 new confirmed cases along with 13 deaths. That brought Washington’s total to 68,689 confirmed cases and 1,822 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

That daily count contrasts with late July, when the state would routinely report as many as 800 or 900 — or even 1,000 — cases each day.

In addition to discussing the recent lower number of cases, Inslee shared modeling of the coronavirus indicating the estimated transmission rate of the disease has dropped across the state to a level of around one.

That figure — which the state tracks in both Eastern and Western Washington — means the number of people a sick person goes on to infect is one.

But, “We have to be honest with ourselves, to realize that we are so far away from success on this, that we have to remain incredibly diligent,” Inslee said.

In order to see a substantial reduction in new confirmed cases, that rate would likely have drop below that, meaning an infected people are on average estimated to each be infected fewer than one person.

Washington hasn’t seen transmission rates that low since around the end of May, according to the data, before the state began its phased reopening.

The governor credited among other things his statewide order to require facial coverings when people can’t stay at least 6 feet apart, as well as an earlier, similar local effort in Yakima County as a reason for the decline in cases.

“As the masking increase, the infections decreased,” Inslee said.

Health officials tried to find other reasons to explain the decrease in cases, looking at cellphone data showing how much people are traveling, he said, but haven’t seen a connection.

The governor noted that Washington has done well compared to most of the states in the number of confirmed cases per capita.

“But you’ve got to take that with a big grain of salt,” he said. “Because this thing can just spring back on you, and it has in other states.”