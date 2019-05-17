Gov. Jay Inslee bought stock last year in some of Washington’s largest companies, including Amazon, Microsoft and Boeing, according to a new financial disclosure filed as part of his presidential campaign.

In the disclosure this week to the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Inslee and his wife, Trudi, listed mostly familiar income and assets, including his $177,107 salary as governor. They’ve made similar disclosures each year to the state Public Disclosure Commission (PDC).

The new filing shows the Inslees invested in several top Washington-connected corporations, while dumping some previously held broad-based stock funds that included stakes in fossil fuel companies.

The governor and his wife invested between $15,000 and $50,000 in each of Boeing, Amazon and Microsoft, according to the disclosure, which lists investments only in broad dollar ranges. They also invested between $1,000 and $15,000 in several other firms either based or with large presences in Washington, including T-Mobile, Expedia, Expeditors International, DocuSign and Alaska Air.

In all, the couple have stock worth somewhere between $80,000 and $375,000 in Washington-connected companies, according to the new disclosure filing. That includes the new investments as well as longer-held stakes in Starbucks and Costco.

A campaign spokesman, Jared Leopold, confirmed the Inslees bought the new stocks in late 2018 after selling some other investment funds.

Advertising

Previous financial disclosures show the couple had money in some large managed investment funds, including the iShares Russell 1000 and 2000 growth funds.

Those funds, which have billions of dollars staked in large swaths of the stock market, are rated poorly by FossilFreeFunds.org, which tracks the carbon footprint of investments. The iShares Russell 2000 growth index, for example, invests a small portion of its funds in oil and coal-related companies.

Inslee has made fighting climate change the central focus of his presidential campaign, and has vowed to shut down coal power plants by 2030.

An Inslee campaign spokesman, Jared Leopold, said the changes in the Inslees’ financial portfolio were made on the advice of their financial adviser “about funds that were not performing well.” He said the couple asked their adviser “to continue their history of of investing in — and showing confidence in — Washington state’s economy.”

The Inslees have for years owned stock in other Northwest companies, including Starbucks, Zumiez and Costco, according to PDC filings.

Inslee’s new financial disclosure reported zero or negligible income from two books he has authored — a new self-published children’s book about climate change, called “Elvis and the Elves, The Mystery of the Melting Snow” and a 2007 book on clean energy called “Apollo’s Fire.”