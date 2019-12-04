OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis to the Washington State Supreme Court.

The appointment makes Montoya-Lewis, 51, the first Native American justice on the court.

She fills the vacancy created by Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst, who has been getting treatment for cancer. Fairhurst announced in October that she would retire to focus on her health.

Montoya-Lewis, however, won’t be the chief justice. The court last month chose Justice Debra Stephens to fill that role.

Wednesday’s announcement marked Inslee’s second appointment of Montoya-Lewis. The governor in December 2014 chose her to occupy the Whatcom Superior Court position.

That 2014 appointment made Montoya-Lewis, who is from the Pueblo of Laguna Indian and Pueblo of Isleta tribes in New Mexico, the only Native American Superior Court judge in Washington.

Advertising

Montoya-Lewis holds a law degree and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Washington, as well as a bachelor of the arts from the University of New Mexico.

She has taught at Western Washington University and served as chief judge for three Native American tribes — the Nooksack, Skagit and Lummi tribes — in Washington.

Both Stephens and Montoya-Lewis will be sworn into their new roles next month. With her appointment, Montoya-Lewis will be on the ballot in next fall’s election.