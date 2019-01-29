Brown is a former state Senate majority leader from Spokane and a congressional challenger last year to U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday announced the appointment of Lisa Brown to be the state Department of Commerce’s next director.

Brown will replace Brian Bonlender, a longtime Inslee ally who led the department for nearly six years and stepped down late last month to spend more time with his family.

The appointment brings Brown, a fixture in Spokane, back to Washington’s westside.

A former state Senate majority leader from Spokane, Brown is also a former chancellor of Washington State University’s Spokane campus.

Last year, she unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, in what was the first competitive race for that congressional seat in a generation.

Her appointment becomes effective Feb. 11, according to the news release from Inslee’s office announcing the move.

“I am very excited about helping the Department of Commerce carry out its mission of strengthening communities,” Brown said in the news release. “Commerce plays a crucial role in the economic health and vitality of the state with initiatives around affordable housing, statewide broadband, green jobs and much more.”

Among its various responsibilities, the department administers grants and oversees programs that range from economic development and business services, to behavioral health and homelessness.