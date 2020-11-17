OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that Washington’s next secretary of health will be Umair A. Shah, the health director for Texas’s largest county.

He will replace Health Secretary John Wiesman, who earlier this year announced he would leave at the end of Inslee’s second term to take a position at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The new appointment to oversee the Washington Department of Health (DOH) comes as the state sees a surge in new COVID-19 infections.

Inslee on Sunday announced new restrictions on social gatherings, restaurants and businesses as the state has continued to break daily records for new confirmed cases.

Shah since 2013 has served as executive director for Harris County Public Health, the county which encompasses Houston. There, he managed a public-health staff of 700 that serves the county’s 4.7 million residents, according to Inslee’s office.

Before his work there on COVID-19, Shah helped lead public-health efforts through outbreaks of the novel H1N1 influenza, Ebola and Zika diseases, and has also worked on response efforts during hurricanes, according to Inslee’s office.

He has a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University, a medical degree from the University of Toledo Health Science Center and a master’s in public health from The University of Texas Health Science Center.

DOH oversees a host of different programs in Washington ranging from credentialing health workers and inspecting health-care facilities, to emergency preparedness, such as the COVID-19 outbreak.

Wiesman and other state health officials have played a prime role in the pandemic, issuing public-health orders, tracking data on the virus and working with local and federal health teams.