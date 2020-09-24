OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced safety requirements for commercial airport service, as the airline industry continues to struggle amid COVID-19.

The new statewide requirements are geared toward making sure airport employees, passengers and air crew are kept safe against the new coronavirus.

Hand sanitizer stations must be provided in public areas of airport terminals.

Airport businesses and vendors — including construction, hospitality and other industries — are required to follow county and state health requirements. That includes any provisions for physical distancing, employee screening, personal protective equipment, and ways to provide services while reducing close interactions with others.

The governor, who appeared Thursday in a news conference with representatives of Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines, is also encouraging the airline industry to use health-screening questionnaires.

Commercial air travel has dropped sharply since the onset of the pandemic in March. But data has shown it trending gradually back up in recent months.