OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced a host of new restrictions, including limits on indoor gatherings for students, at institutions of higher education that are intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement comes as outbreaks of the new coronavirus have continued around college campuses, including at University of Washington’s Greek Row.

In a news conference, Inslee said there have been 35 outbreaks at Washington’s universities and colleges, with more than 800 cases tied to social gatherings or students living spaces.

“We still believe that education can go forward safely, but that is only if we have some additional safety measures to protect not only students but the larger community and their families from this pandemic,” he said.

Under the new restrictions, colleges have to provide quarantine and isolation facilities for students living in dorms, Greek system houses, off-campus congregate houses and any personnel who don’t have somewhere to go.

Only one visitor will be allowed in a dorm room or sleeping room, and any visitor must wear facial coverings and keep physical distance.

Facial coverings will also be required when students are outside of their sleeping rooms, such as in the common areas of houses and dorms. And no more than two people will be allowed to sleep in a room.

Additionally, only five people can be in one place at a time. For instance, a group of students watching the Apple Cup cannot be larger than five, and they must wear facial coverings and keep a 6-foot distance from each other.

“When we do watch the Apple Cup, we just need to socially distance, we need to wear masks, even with our good friends,” said the governor. “Because those are the settings that transmissions are occurring.”

Meanwhile, higher-education institutions that don’t have residential facilities must come up with a plan in conjunction with their local health district to make sure their students or staff have places to isolate or quarantine.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases trend upward around the nation and in Washington.

Earlier in the day a state Department of Health news release stated that “case numbers in western Washington counties are climbing at an alarming rate, near or beyond previous peaks in some areas.”

“As cases in King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties continue to trend sharply upward, health officials warn we may now be entering the fall surge,” the news released continued.

Inslee, however, said there are no plans right now to reimpose broader restrictions seen earlier in the pandemic.

“But this is an iterative process, we have to adapt,” he said. “We look at the numbers every single day. And we’re going to make the best decisions we can.”