OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced a host of new restrictions for institutions of higher education that are intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The announcement comes as outbreaks of the new coronavirus have continued around college campuses, including at University of Washington’s Greek Row.

Under the new restrictions, colleges have to provide quarantine and isolation facilities for students living in dorms, Greek system houses, off-campus congregate houses and any personnel who don’t have somewhere to go.

Only one visitor will be allowed in a dorm room or sleeping room, and any visitor must wear facial coverings and keep physical distance.

Facial coverings will also be required when students are outside of their sleeping rooms, such as in the common areas of houses and dorms. And no more than two people will be allowed to sleep in a room.

Additionally, only five people can be in one place at a time. For instance, a group of students watching the Apple Cup cannot be larger than five, and they must wear facial coverings and keep a 6-foot distance from each other.

Meanwhile, higher-education institutions that don’t have residential facilities must come up with a plan in conjunction with their local health district to make sure their students or staff have places to isolate or quarantine.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as COVID-19 cases trend upward around the nation and in Washington.