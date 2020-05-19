OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Tuesday announced expanded criteria that can allow more Washington counties to reopen more quickly under his four-part coronavirus recovery plan.

The criteria will allow at least 10 more of Washington’s 39 counties to potentially begin reopening more quickly and can greatly expand the number of Washington businesses able to resume operations quickly with special safety guidelines intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those new counties eligible to apply with the state Department of Health (DOH) to reopen more quickly include: Adams, Spokane, Mason, Thurston, Lewis, Clark, Clallam, Kitsap, Island and San Juan counties.

Counties given permission by the state Department of Health (DOH) to reopen more quickly are allowed to move to the second phase of Inslee’s plan. To get permissions, counties must show, among other things, they have the hospital capacity to handle a resurgence of COVID-19.

Under the second phase, restaurants can reopen with some in-store dining, retailers can proceed with some in-store purchases and pet groomers can being working again. Many professional and personal services — from barbershops, hairstylists and tattoo artists to attorneys, architects and IT professionals — can resume with safety protocols in place.

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. today to talk about the plan for additional county variances and announce emergency small business grants.

Inslee and state health officials have said most counties would move to the second phase on June 1, provided public-health metrics — like COVID-19 cases and data like hospital capacity — looked favorable.

By Monday evening, 10 smaller Washington counties had gotten permission from DOH to move to the second phase.

Those counties, which have populations of less than 75,000 and had reported no confirmed COVID-19 cases for three weeks, are: Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman counties.

Inslee announced his four-part plan when he extended the current stay-at-home order through May 31, and most counties remain under the first phase. For those counties, retail stores are allowed to perform curbside delivery, some construction and car washes have restarted and 100 state parks have reopened for day use, among other things.

Business sectors aren’t allowed to start back up until the governor’s office has issued safety guidelines for the virus. A full list of those guidelines can be found at: https://www.governor.wa.gov/issues/issues/covid-19-resources/covid-19-reopening-guidance-businesses-and-workers.

Business operators and owners who have questions about the reopening guidelines or financial assistance can submit inquiries to Inslee’s office: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/2562f1caf5814c46a6bf163762263aa5.