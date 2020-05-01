OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday he would extend Washington’s stay-home order through May 31, but is seeking ways for some businesses to open before then, as he and state officials try to keep the new coronavirus from roaring back.

“If we stick together for a while longer, we don’t lose the gains we’ve already made,” Inslee said, acknowledging that restrictions on daily life had been challenging for many Washingtonians. “It’s so frustrating, we don’t want to do this twice.”

Inslee said Washington’s businesses would reopen in four phases, with some types of businesses potentially getting the OK to open before May 31. Examples would be allowing retail stories to do curbside pickup, as well as letting automobile sales and car washes to resume business, with some restrictions. The governor also intends to allow drive-in spiritual services.

The order had been set to expire at the end of the day May 4. Put in place March 23, Inslee had already extended the restrictions once as state officials tried to dampen the outbreak of COVID-19 that has killed more than 800 Washingtonians and sickened thousands.

Each phase for reopening will take at least three weeks, an amount of time long enough, the governor said, to let officials to see if the measures were working sufficiently.

The governor had earlier announced he wouldn’t yet lift the stay-home order, saying that public-health data — such as the number of daily confirmed cases, and the transmission rate of the virus in King County — have not yet been favorable enough.

Yet as pressure has grown, Inslee has opened up some activities in the past week. He has allowed some construction projects and medical procedures to resume, reopened some state lands for recreation and given the go-ahead for hunting and fishing.

Ten largely rural counties that have not been as heavily affected by the outbreak will be allowed to apply for a variance with the Department of Health to move to the second phase and reopen businesses sooner than other counties.

The announcement comes as Washington in recent days has seen 150 to 300 daily confirmed new cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, the state’s economy has taken a hard hit, as thousands of businesses closed under the stay-at-home order and more than one in five workers have filed for unemployment.

Demonstrators, among them Republican lawmakers, have rallied against the governor’s stay-at-home order. Protesters on Friday gathered at the state Capitol. One carried a sign that read: “FEAR IS THE REAL VIRUS.”

“The governor should no longer be making decisions by himself,” said state Rep. Jesse Young, R- Gig Harbor, during a rally. More than 2,000 people gathered at another demonstration in Olympia in mid-April.

The governor Wednesday said he was tracking a handful of metrics that informed his decision-making about reopening broadly, including COVID-19 hospital admissions, fatalities from the disease, the percentage of people in the hospital with COVID-19 like symptoms and the percentage of people testing positive.

Inslee said there weren’t specific numbers that would allow for broadly reopening, but he wanted to see those metrics acting “in concert” and trending downward.

Staff reporter Evan Bush contributed.