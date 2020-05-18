OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Monday announced new guidelines for nonurgent medical procedures to resume — such as visits to dentists and family medical practitioners — which are intended to protect against outbreaks of the new coronavirus.

The plan calls for doctor’s offices and dental practices to have enough personal protective equipment for their staffers, put in place social-distancing policies and check visitors and patients for symptoms of COVID-19.

Inslee’s guidelines also require those businesses to develop plans that would let them expand or contract their work based on whether and how a COVID-19 outbreak is affecting their community.

Gov. Jay Inslee, joined by members of the healthcare community, will address the media at 2:30 p.m. today to talk about the state's plan to reopen the health care system. You can watch it here:

That part of the plan is intended to avoid strain on the health care system if or when a COVID-19 outbreak occurs. The guidelines also urge practitioners to use telemedicine if it is appropriate.

Health care providers able to meet the new safety guidelines can begin reopening immediately.

Not all health care services may decide to completely open back up, however, since one of the guidelines involves whether regional emergency health care providers are ready to handle any COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertising

The plan announced Monday envisions hospitals and local health jurisdictions to keep additional capacity in the health care system until there is an effective treatment, a vaccine or herd immunity for COVID-19, and until supplies of protective equipment for health care workers is more readily available.

As the outbreak rapidly spread in March, restrictions on nonurgent medical procedures and examinations were put in place to conserve scarce amounts of protective equipment for health care employees, such as masks, gowns and gloves.

Reducing nonurgent procedures was also geared toward cutting the spread of the disease and allowing health care workers and equipment such as ventilators to go toward the COVID-19 response.

But those restrictions have also taken a toll on people seeking general medical care and, like other industries hurt by the coronavirus restriction, put an economic dent in the health care sector.

Over the past few weeks, Inslee has begun lifting restrictions on a host of industries and activities — from construction and curbside delivery by retail stores, to reopening hunting, fishing, golfing and many state parks.

How is this outbreak affecting you? What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.