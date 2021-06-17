OLYMPIA — Washington’s military members and veterans are getting a COVID-19 vaccine lottery of their own, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

That lottery will begin July 20 and include two weekly drawings for $100,000, and then a drawing in the third week for $250,000. Other prizes will include $250 Amazon gift cards and $100 state parks gift cards.

The incentive applies to members of the military and family members who got vaccinated through the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or the National Guard.

The announcement seeks to correct a wrinkle in the ongoing lottery announced by Inslee earlier this month. Those winners are chosen from the state’s immunization database.

But vaccination records for service members and veterans have been maintained through the federal government, so they weren’t included in that lottery — an obstacle that state officials acknowledged even as they rolled out the lottery.

Thursday’s announcement comes as Washington inches closer to vaccinating 70% of people 16 years old and up with at least one COVID-19 shot.

The governor has said state restrictions will lift on June 30, or whenever that mark is hit.

As of Thursday, 67.8% of Washingtonians 16 years or older have gotten at least one dose, according to the governor’s office. The office has said it doesn’t expect the 70% mark to be hit this week.

In another attempt to boost vaccination numbers, Inslee and state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler Thursday also announced an incentive for medical providers to contact patients who haven’t yet gotten the vaccine.

An emergency order by Kreidler will let those providers bill insurance companies for proactively reaching out to patients who haven’t yet gotten their doses.

That move is an attempt to involve doctors and nurses regularly engaged in people’s health care, and who may be more trusted by those who haven’t yet been vaccinated.