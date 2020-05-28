OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced a state directive requiring long-term care facilities such as nursing homes to offer testing for the new cororavirus to their residents.

That directive also requires those facilities to test staffers for COVID-19, except those who can give a medical justification as to why they shouldn’t be tested.

“To help in this effort, our state is going to be sending test kits and personal protective equipment supplies to nursing homes” as well as memory-care units, Inslee said in a news conference Thursday.

The the state will pay the costs for staffers to take tests, and insurance should cover tests for residents, Inslee said.

The tests are meant to help detect — and ideally curb — the spread of the virus in long-term care facilities, which emerged immediately as high-risk locations for outbreaks and fatalities.

The order is effective immediately, said state Secretary of Health John Wiesman, and will allow for testing in facilities where outbreaks haven’t been detected.

“We are excited to have the adequate personal protective equipment and now the testing supplies to carry out this mission,” said Wiesman.

The goal is to conduct the testing in the nursing homes within the next two weeks, he said, and give tests in memory care units in the weeks after that.

Thursday’s announcement comes after the state has struggled to corral enough supplies to test every resident and staffer in long-term care facilities for COVID-19.

A robust supply of tests and personal protective gear is needed for broad testing across 4,100 group care facilities in Washington, which includes nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

