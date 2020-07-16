OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced a limit of 10 people at social gatherings in Washington counties that are further along in the reopening process as the state sees a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The 10-person limit on social gatherings takes effective Monday for counties that are in the third phase of the governor’s four-part coronavirus reopening plan.

More than 15 counties are right now in the plan’s third – and currently least-restrictive – phase. They include Thurston, Island, Grays Harbor and Kittitas counties.

King, Pierce and Snohomish counties remain in the second phase of the plan.

The new limit will not apply to weddings, funerals or religious services, or to businesses operating indoors, like gyms or retail stores.

It will apply to social gatherings held outdoors or indoors, including such as live, in-person concerts or other entertainment. The new order also will apply to drive-in concerts.

Advertising

Inslee on Tuesday announced a pause on any county advancing to a new reopening until at least July 28.

This week’s announcements come as the state has seen a troubling rise in new infections across Washington.

Outbreaks that early on were limited largely to long-term care facilities and food-processing centers are now also being identified in businesses, manufacturing settings, restaurants, and some child-care centers, State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said Tuesday.

State health officials Wednesday announced 742 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths. Wednesday’s update brought the state totals up to 43,046 cases and 1,421 deaths.