The design inspiration for the winning bid to redevelop Seattle Center’s Memorial Stadium is a women’s soccer venue in Kansas City.

That’s one takeaway detail from the proposal by One Roof Partnership, which Mayor Bruce Harrell’s administration released in its entirety Thursday after he and Seattle Public Schools Superintendent Brent Jones announced they had selected it over another bid, deciding to work with the same crew that created Seattle Center’s Climate Pledge Arena rather than with a competing group that pitched an “entertainment district” concept.

Related Team behind Climate Pledge Arena picked to build new Memorial Stadium

The city and SPS still need to negotiate an agreement with One Roof Partnership, and that agreement will need approval from the City Council and Seattle School Board, which could come later this year.

The idea is for the private partner to demolish the existing, SPS-owned stadium on the city’s Seattle Center campus (while preserving the stadium’s World War II memorial wall), build a new version and operate the venue.

SPS and the city have long hoped to renovate the existing stadium, built in 1947 and dedicated to local students who died in World War II. They’ve earmarked $110.5 million in taxpayer funds (including $66.5 million from an SPS capital levy approved by voters last year) and recently decided to seek a partner, requesting proposals in March and receiving two in May.

Advertising

They’ve said they want a new venue to prioritize student activities while also hosting concerts, cultural events and perhaps professional sports, arguing a public-private project would yield a better stadium than SPS could otherwise afford and would allow SPS to save money by no longer operating the venue.

Before Thursday, the city and SPS had released only the executive summaries of two bids, so the full proposals shed light on the choice Harrell and Jones made with an advisory panel of city and SPS staffers and others.

The One Roof Partnership proposal, for a $150 million new stadium capable of accommodating about 10,000 spectators in seats and premium boxes, promised a “student-centered, noncommercial approach” with the right amenities to also host seasonal concerts and pro sports teams.

The other bid, from JLL and Poag Development Group, suggested a $228 million entertainment district, with a new stadium capable of holding about 8,000 spectators and a large new events center next door.

Related Seattle reveals details about two bids to build a new Memorial Stadium

Advertising

The One Roof Partnership bid pledged to help augment the public money already earmarked for the project by seeking additional funds from philanthropic, commercial, local, federal and private sources. The companies behind the other proposal indicated they could bring some private money to the table and said additional public financing could be necessary.

“One Roof Partnership proposes a philanthropic funding approach, rather than a commercial enterprise,” Harrell and Jones said Thursday. “This unique approach best reflects community, with an emphasis on creating new opportunities for students and youth from all backgrounds, and has promise to be a great enhancement to the Seattle Center campus.”

Winning proposal

The winning proposal was submitted by One Roof Partnership, comprised of the Seattle Kraken (the National Hockey League club that plays at Climate Pledge Arena), Oak View Group (the sports and entertainment company that developed and that operates Climate Pledge Arena) and the One Roof Foundation (the philanthropic arm of the Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena).

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and his brother, Oak View Group CEO Tim Leiweke, are among the leaders of One Roof Partnership, and their bid noted their work on Climate Pledge Arena (revamping the old KeyArena) and the Kraken Community Iceplex at Northgate Mall. Legally, the Memorial Stadium project would be undertaken by Seattle Arena Company, led by Tim Leiweke.

The One Roof Partnership bid named other companies involved with the project, including the design firm Generator Studio, which has worked on the Kraken Community Iceplex and a $117 million stadium for the Kansas City Current, a National Women’s Soccer League club. That stadium, which will accommodate about 11,500 spectators, is scheduled to open in 2024 and is “the inspiration for our proposed Memorial Stadium concept,” the bid said.

Advertising

The proposal called for a synthetic turf sports field oriented east-west, like the existing field, and grandstands on four sides, opening on the west side to a new open space and Seattle Center’s International Fountain. The field could host sports like football and soccer; there wouldn’t be a track around it for running, at least not without more study and discussions. Most — but not all — of the seats would be covered, with premium boxes on the north side. There could be a 4,000-square-foot temporary stage on the field for concerts.

The bid said the existing stadium’s memorial wall would be preserved and ensconced in a new pavilion. There would be new restrooms and a cafe open to the public at one corner of the stadium, and there would be up to 56 permanent and temporary concessions sites during events.

The existing parking lot would be improved and the project would include upgrades for the Harrison Street pedestrian corridor, along the venue’s south side.

The new stadium would have two locker rooms dedicated to student athletes and two locker rooms that could be used by pro sports teams. The One Roof Partnership proposal mentions the Seattle-based “Reign, Seawolves, Dragons and Orcas” as potential tenants, without describing any clubs as committed.

The OL Reign are a National Women’s Soccer League team, the Seawolves are a pro rugby team, the Sea Dragons are an XFL football team and the Orcas are a pro cricket team. None of them play at Memorial Stadium today.

Related What Seattle leaders were told a new Memorial Stadium might look like

Sponsored

The bid called Memorial Stadium’s redevelopment “one of the city’s most important current civic projects” and vowed to help it “positively impact all the youth” through various programs.

The aim would be to start construction in early 2025 and open in time for 2026 World Cup training sessions. One Roof Partnership would help mount “a major fundraising effort” to fill the project’s approximately $40 million budget gap, the bid said.

“By not relying on commercial investment, we can focus on” serving students, and maybe tenants “such as the Reign and Seawolves,” it said.

The new stadium would almost certainly be too small to host the Seattle Sounders of Major League Soccer for regular games, but officials have pointed out that the Sounders have cup games and lower-division squads. The COO of the Sounders was on the project’s city-SPS advisory panel.

The March requests for proposals said the city would lease the stadium property from SPS on a long-term basis, then sublease the site to the private partner. In its bid, One Roof Partnership said it would work with the city and SPS “to stand up an operational framework” and could assist with things like sponsorships, marketing, transportation, concessions and tenant negotiations but “would not require any long-term operational lease.”

Losing proposal

The other bid was submitted by the retail, sports and entertainment development companies JLL and Poag Development Group, which said they would be working with an affiliate of AEG Worldwide, “the world’s largest operator of sports, entertainment and convention venues.”

Advertising

Vowing to convert a “sleepy corner” of Seattle Center into a “world-class entertainment district,” the proposal pointed to a number of case studies, including SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles, Ford Field in Detroit, Madison Square Garden in New York City and Lumen Field in Seattle.

The bid called for a turf sports field oriented north-south, with grandstands on the west side, near the International Fountain, and a 90,000-square-foot indoor events center to the east, on the site of the existing stadium’s parking lot. It said that building would include a food hall and could host basketball games, concerts, banquets, comedy shows and corporate events.

There would be a new underground parking garage and Fourth Avenue North extension between the stadium and events center, “envisioned as a modern European arcade,” with a colored glass canopy and patio restaurants.

The JLL-Poag proposal called for a lease of at least 39 years and naming rights for the new stadium. It said construction could start in late 2024 and wrap up in late 2027. The bid estimated a project cost of $228 million and suggested a funding scheme for the indoor events center with $17 million in private equity, bank financing and an unknown amount of additional public support.