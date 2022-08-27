“When will the last gas station in Seattle turn out its lights?”

Matthew Metz is getting ahead of himself. That’s kind of his thing — talking crazy fringe dreamer stuff that, I’ve noticed, sometimes suddenly becomes true.

So it was this past week when first California, then Gov. Jay Inslee here in Washington, decided to get rid of gas cars, with plans to ban the sale of any new ones by a target date of 2035.

The step is a monumental one, an attempt at no less than phasing out the internal combustion engine (at least for personal transportation). When Metz, a Seattle tort lawyer turned environmental crusader, first started pushing this idea — of making America gasoline-free — it was called “radical” and “moonbatty.”

“I’d say the reaction is about 99.9 percent negative,” Metz told me after the first bill to phase out gas cars was introduced.

That was just five years ago. Now there’s a wholesale policy shift toward electric and other zero emission cars, seemingly getting a full body hug from the car industry. It’s remarkable for how it went from crazy to happening in a blink.

It was only 16 years ago that the film “Who Killed the Electric Car?” made the case that our addictions to oil and corporate greed had left us hopelessly jonesing for the next gas guzzler. What changed?

“I think ultimately what happened is environmentalists and auto companies found themselves coming together on the same side,” says Metz, who founded the Seattle-based group Coltura (a mash up of “CO 2 ” and “culture”) to push for an end to gas. “That shifted everything.”

You could see this in hearings at the state Capitol in Olympia when earnest legislators and enviros first started proposing the gas-car phaseout. The industry heavy-hitters would line up to squash it: the automakers, the car dealers, the Western States Petroleum Association.

But both the automakers and dealers, while still leery of mandates, have softened their opposition of late. That’s because the big carmakers, such as Ford, are going all-in on electric themselves, driven in part by the need to cater to the European market and the West Coast of the U.S. that are both hellbent to move away from gas.

“We support the goal of all-electric vehicle sales by 2030 … and remain committed to making the investments to meet that goal, and the potential 2035 targets set by California,” the Washington State Auto Dealers Association said in an email when I asked for their reaction.

The automakers likewise said in a statement that meeting a hard date of 2035 date will be “extremely challenging,” but called the overall transition to electric transportation to be “game-changing.”

Recently in the U.S. Congress, a strange bedfellows group of the big automakers, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups, along with unions and electric utilities, formed an alliance to lobby for an electric car-charging network and other electric car incentives.

On the gas-car phaseout, only the petroleum association really bashed the idea. It’s now Big Oil, alone, that’s being left out of the party.

“I think for the carmakers, they see the writing on the wall,” Metz said. “They don’t want to design two versions of every vehicle, they’d rather just pick a path. Plus Tesla has been eating their lunch — that might have had something to do with it.”

The hurdles to actually replacing entire auto fleets in a dozen years or so are gargantuan. It might really be technically impossible — building the charging networks, the battery supply chain, the energy grid. Right now is also an awkward time to rally consumers to the cause, as the electric car market at this moment is not for the squeamish.

I looked on Cars.com for new cars within a 50-mile radius of my house, and found only 206 electrics for sale. The cheapest was a Chevy Bolt, for a bit shy of $30,000. If you don’t want a Chevy Bolt, which recently suffered a national recall due to battery fires, the next available model was a Volkswagen ID. 4 priced at $47,025 — which I think is more than I’ve paid for all the cars I’ve ever owned combined. (OK, it’s true I’m Midwestern cheap, but this isn’t going to work without more options than this.)

By contrast, there were 4,239 new gas cars for sale. Four gas models were selling for less than $20,000.

“Will the critical mineral mining and processing happen in the U.S.? Can customers afford the vehicles? Do all communities have the same access to level 2 home charging as single-family homeowners?” pressed the automaker association.

All good questions, says Metz. All solvable, though, by a combination of market forces and government help, and all why it’s being proposed in phases. People will be driving gas cars for years, even decades, as society adapts. Past energy upheavals, from wood to coal, and then coal to oil, were also enormously complicated, he said.

Washington state has 8 million registered vehicles — mostly cars, light-duty trucks and motorcycles (shockingly, we have more vehicles than people). Only about 100,000 of these are electric, which is 1.2%.

California, far ahead of us, passed 1 million “zero-emission vehicles” this year. That’s still only about 3% of its enormous, 35 million combustion-engine fleet.

I challenged Metz with these stats. He responded that some cities in California have already begun to ban new gas stations. This past week, Santa Rosa, population 180,000, bigger than Bellevue, became the largest city in the nation to do so.

“Change comes in big waves,” he said. “I admit I’m surprised at the pace of this one. But it’s starting to happen. It’s happening with enough forces aligned behind it that you can now be legitimately asking yourself: When will the last gas station in Seattle turn out its lights?“

Are we getting ahead of ourselves? The first gas station hasn’t turned out its lights yet, let alone the last.

But nobody would have ever predicted that two archenemies of the past 50 years, the environmentalists and Detroit, would somehow find themselves rallying to the same side. So ahead of ourselves or no, here we go.