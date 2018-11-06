I-1634 was passing with support across much of the state, except in King County. It will not reverse Seattle's 1.75-cents-per-ounce sweetened beverage tax, but prevents further increases and stops other cities from following suit.

The soda industry’s $20 million campaign to block Washington cities from enacting new food and beverage taxes appeared to be paying off as Initiative 1634 was leading by nearly 10 percentage points as first-day returns rolled in Tuesday night.

I-1634 would not reverse Seattle’s 1.75-cents-per-ounce sweetened-beverage tax, but it would prevent further increases and stop other cities from following suit. In Tuesday’s results, voters in King County were opposing I-1634 by more than a 10-point margin, and it was failing in Jefferson County. But it was approved by large margins throughout the rest of the state.

Shortly after Seattle’s tax took effect at the beginning of the year, the beverage industry began the I-1634 effort. The Coca-Cola Company donated $9.7 million, PepsiCo added $7.3 million and other soda manufacturers donated nearly $3.3 million to the campaign, which was also supported by grocers groups, agricultural organizations and organized labor — particularly the Teamsters. It was among the best-funded initiative campaigns in Washington history.

A similar soda industry-backed measure to ban local grocery taxes in Oregon was trailing by 16 percentage points.

Some voters reported confusion about the Washington initiative. A yes vote on I-1634 was actually a vote against new taxes on beverages, food or ingredients, while a no vote was to maintain the status quo allowing such taxes.

State law already prohibits local sales taxes on food and beverage items — with exceptions for prepared foods, alcohol and other items. But cities could still tax food and beverages through other means, such as excise taxes — as is the case with Seattle’s soda tax.

The Yes to 1634 campaign’s ubiquitous television advertisements made little or no mention of sweetened beverages, instead focusing on grocery taxes — despite no sign of such taxes being proposed. Still, grocers supported the initiative because they wanted to foreclose the possibility of new taxes on their thin-margin businesses.

The organized opposition to 1634 raised a little more than $33,000, mainly from public health advocacy groups including the American Heart Association and American Cancer Society, and individuals.

Opponents of the initiative argued that it was a straightforward attempt by the soda industry to protect its profits, disguised as a consumer-protection measure, amid a growing wave of health-focused taxes and regulations designed to limit sugary beverage consumption and fund education and public health initiatives.

Vic Colman, who managed the opposition campaign, said despite I-1634’s passage, “the science connecting the consumption of sugary drinks to our nation’s obesity and Type 2 diabetes epidemics remains clear.”