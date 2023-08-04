Some candidates for Seattle City Council have seen electoral success this primary election, punching above their fundraising weight class, while other candidates spend larger amounts of money without getting much traction from voters.

Election races, particularly in Districts 1, 4 and 6, also feel the influence of independent expenditure committees: third-party entities that can raise and spend unlimited money as long as they are not directly coordinating with candidates.

Many primary election results are not final. After three days, King County Elections reported 162,772 ballots had been counted across Seattle’s seven districts, or 34% of registered voters.

A comparison of vote totals to fundraising amounts suggests well-funded campaigns don’t always yield desirable outcomes, at least for now.

In District 1, for example, Stephen Brown, owner of bagel company Eltana, ran mailers and billboards, the value of which put his campaign over a fundraising cap for candidates who use democracy vouchers.

Normally, the fundraising cap can get lifted when an IE committee supports a candidate through independent expenditures. But in this rare instance, it was Brown’s campaign spending on advertisements that caused the race’s monetary total to balloon.

Brown’s ads, which were seen by voters inside and outside of District 1, caused his campaign total to exceed the fundraising threshold of $93,750, the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission eventually found.

When asked for an explanation, Brown said the mailers were intended to promote his bagel business, not his campaign. Each billboard cost $1,000 a week, Brown said.

“Eltana was looking for an opportunity to sell more bagels, and my name was in the news, and so they linked their messaging with my name,” Brown said before Tuesday’s primary election. “Then a competing campaign said [that] even messages, even billboards in Ballard or mailers to Wedgwood, should be counted — even though those, of course, are just trying to sell bagels in neighborhoods where we have stores. And that’s a head-scratcher.”

For all that trouble, Brown currently sits in fifth place in District 1, which is largely based in West Seattle, with only 6.3% of the votes counted so far.

Two other candidates in District 1 also exceeded the fundraising cap, but with much different results.

After Thursday’s vote count, Amazon whistleblower Maren Costa is first in votes with 33% while raising $95,322, and Meta lawyer Rob Saka, whose funding total is $101,970, sits in second place with 24.2%.

Administrative law judge Phil Tavel, who brought in $52,002, is in third place with 20.2%.

The size of a candidate’s war chest “is a good predictor, but it’s not perfect,” Patrick Schoettmer, an associate political science professor at Seattle University, said in an interview.

Before the SEEC’s ruling, Saka’s campaign requested from the commission that it be released from the fundraising cap because it believed Brown’s billboard and mailer ad buys put the candidate above the allowed threshold, said Wayne Barnett, the SEEC’s executive director.

“When first calculating the value to the campaign, I excluded the billboards that were outside of District 1, but the commission decided that that was incorrect — that West Seattle was a part of Seattle and therefore all the advertising had to be countered,” Barnett said.

Last Thursday, the SEEC determined Brown’s ads were worth more than his campaign reported, and it therefore determined he had exceeded the cap. In the same commission meeting, representatives of Costa and Saka’s campaigns requested their caps be lifted; the SEEC obliged.

It’s unclear how much Brown’s campaign has raised. On the commission’s website, Brown’s total is listed as $85,915, which presumably does not include the entire value of all of his billboards and mailers because it’s below the fundraising threshold.

“The SEEC said, ‘Anything that’s touching West Seattle, even though Eltana does a thriving business, we think the campaign should pay for it,’” Brown. “We disagreed, but we basically deferred to the SEEC.”

It’s unclear what sanctions his campaign could face, if any, Barnett said.

Outside donors

In Seattle, democracy vouchers, which were first used in 2017, are publicly funded campaign contributions that allow registered voters to participate in supporting a candidate financially. But they are not the only fundraising option. Candidates can self-fund their campaigns, and they can receive direct or in-kind donations.

Candidates who advance to the general election in November must again adhere to the $93,750 cap, even if their caps were lifted for the primary.

In District 1, there’s also been a noticeable presence of third-party spending.

Independent committees are allowed to spend unlimited amounts of money as long as they do not directly coordinate with their preferred candidates’ campaigns.

Saka has that type of boost.

The attorney is supported by the Elliott Bay Neighbors Committee, a group whose members include wealthy individuals and Dunn Lumber, the hardware store chain. As of last week, it had raised $78,250.

Elliott Bay Neighbors spent $40,000 in support of Saka through mailers.

Saka said he is aware of the group’s support but noted in an interview last week that he doesn’t know why it is supporting him.

“I think you’d have to go talk to the people running those,” Saka said. “I’m not.”

The committee’s biggest donor is Dunn Lumber, which gave $12,500. Kim Hemingway, wife of former Carrix Inc. Chairman and CEO Jon Hemingway, and Jim Sinegal, former CEO of Costco Wholesale, each contributed $10,000. Clise Properties, Seattle Hospitality for Progress PAC, and real estate investors Joshua Green and John Goodman contributed $5,000 each.

Sinegal is an influential donor who in 2021 and 2022 gave over $550,000 to candidates and traditional political action committees, according to money-in-politics watchdog OpenSecrets.

Goodman is an active Republican donor who, in 2022, donated $5,300 to election-denier Kari Lake of Arizona in her failed gubernatorial bid.

District 4 gets heated

Seattle Hospitality for Progress is a group composed of hotel and restaurant owners that, in 2017, supported Jenny Durkan’s successful mayoral bid.

When reached for comment, the group said it represents “thousands of local restaurant, lodging, and hospitality community members who help our neighborhoods thrive.”

“Seattle faces significant challenges in economic recovery, addressing public safety, and tackling the housing and homelessness crisis,” the group’s spokesperson said.

With a $300 donation, Seattle Hospitality for Progress is backing District 4 candidate Maritza Rivera, the deputy director of Seattle’s Department of Arts & Culture, who currently sits in second place with 31.9% while having raised $84,735.

In the same race, tech entrepreneur Ron Davis, who last week received approval from the SEEC to collect above the cap, leads with 44.7% while having raised $109,526. After Rivera, engineer Ken Wilson has 21.2% of votes counted, having raised $93,664.

University Neighbors Committee, another PAC that has near-identical donors to the Elliott Bay Neighbors Committee, is also backing Rivera.

The group has raised $73,250 and has spent $61,100, mostly on mailers and ads for Rivera’s campaign.

“I do not consider these [committee donors] that share the values of our district,” Davis said. “I think it’s really, really disappointing, and it shows that some of the people in this race can be bought.”

“I have no idea why they decided to put something out,” Rivera said.

Wilson said he’s sticking to the fundraising cap as a matter of principle.

“I want people to see that we all have to work on budgets,” Wilson said. “I want people to see that I’m the one that can do that. Both people at the table here that are against me can’t and demonstrate they can’t.”

To the criticism leveled by Davis and Wilson, Rivera said she is solely focused on her quest to improve the city.

“I am encouraged by the growing support, because people know that I will work with everyone to address Seattle’s real challenges,” Rivera said. “These are the conversations I am having at the doors in Northeast Seattle.”

Davis fired back at Wilson, noting that “the best indicator here is our behavior and history, not an empty statement like Ken’s, which isn’t grounded in reality.”

Labor money

District 5 tells a slightly different tale. Seattle’s northernmost district saw 10 candidates battle it out to replace outgoing Council President Debora Juarez. Underneath the double-digit candidate count, labor-backed committees were quietly standing behind the district’s fundraising juggernaut.

Nilu Jenks, a community advocate, financially outpaced the crowded field through vouchers, in-kind contributions and labor-backed independent expenditures totaling more than $93,000. But the loaded war chest hasn’t panned out in votes, so far.

Jenks is currently in third place with 18.9% of the vote, behind former King County Superior Court Judge Cathy Moore — who raised $44,755 — with 31% of the vote and social equity consultant ChrisTiana ObeySumner, who raised $51,471 and has 24.1% of the vote.

Jenks also has support from two independent committees. Labor group SEIU 775 Quality Care Committee used Fuse Washington, an advocacy organization, to pay $8,000 for an ad supporting Jenks.

Voices United PAC, which has raised $9,000 so far, spent $5,938 on text messaging in support of Jenks. SEIU 775 Quality Care Committee is a top donor of the committee with $3,000.

Voices United PAC was active during the 2021 Seattle city attorney election, when it spent $14,000 on text messaging to oppose Ann Davison, who eventually won.

“I haven’t spoken to them,” Jenks said. “But I think they’re some of the groups that support workers, and their families have supported me because they’re worried that Seattle is becoming unaffordable. And that’s a really big priority of mine, to work on the affordability of Seattle.”

A SEIU 775 spokesperson said the committee’s support of Jenks is rooted in her life story and work in the community.

“Nilu Jenks is the strongest progressive candidate in that race,” the spokesperson said. “She has a very compelling lived experience as a daughter of immigrants. She has an impressive record of community service. She seems very committed to building more affordable housing and addressing our climate challenges.”

Moore, who has raised $44,775 so far, said she is “puzzled” by the need for independent expenditures “in a race where somebody has raised the maximum amount of democracy vouchers.”

Moore said that a “fundraising war … seems to be undermining the intent of the program.”

ObeySumner believes unions should have the autonomy to make sure workers have rights and labor justice.

“I think in a more general, overall sense, I would feel maybe a little bit differently if we weren’t in the city of Seattle that has a democracy-voucher program,” ObeySumner said.