Two of three incumbent Seattle City Council members were positioned to win reelection to their district seats in Tuesday night results, but polarizing socialist Kshama Sawant was trailing in her race against a business-backed challenger.

Lisa Herbold was ahead with 51% against Phil Tavel and Debora Juarez was up with 57% against Ann Davison Sattler, while Sawant was behind with 46% against Egan Orion.

Additional votes will be tallied in the coming days and more progressive candidates tend to gain ground as additional votes are tallied, so Sawant may be able to close the gap in her contest.

In Seattle’s four other council contests, Tammy Morales, Alex Pedersen, Dan Strauss and Jim Pugel were ahead in the early results. Morales and Pedersen were up by larger distances, while Strauss and Pugel led by smaller margins.

The ultimate outcome of this year’s clash between Seattle’s left wing and its corporate titans is not yet certain, because candidates supported by service-worker unions and social-justice advocates could win some of the city’s races, while their business-backed opponents could prevail in others.

The elections could prove pivotal for a city still deciding how best to grow and who should pay for the consequences. A historic economic boom powered by Amazon’s transformation from bookseller to tech and retail behemoth has shaken Seattle in recent years, helping many people here prosper while leaving others behind.

Advertising

Spending by Amazon made national headlines last month, with the global giant joining labor unions and other businesses in using political-action committees (PACs) to drop an unprecedented nearly $4 million into Seattle’s council races.

In the early returns, Herbold led Tavel in District 1, Morales led Mark Solomon with 56% in District 2, Orion led Sawant in District 3, Pedersen led Shaun Scott with 58% in District 4, Juarez led Sattler in District 5, Strauss led Heidi Wills with 52% in District 6 and Pugel led Andrew Lewis with just over 50% in District 7.

Additional votes will be tallied in the coming days, with the Tuesday night results based on about 50% of expected ballots.

There were always going be at least four new faces because all seven of the council’s district seats were up for election and four incumbents opted not to run again.

The story of the 2019 elections began last year, when the council passed a controversial per-employee on high-grossing businesses for homeless housing and services and then repealed the measure under pressure from large companies such as Amazon and from voters who doubted the money would be spent wisely.

The council’s approval ratings plummeted as the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce declared war on the members who had championed the so-called head tax, determined to use momentum from the repeal to remake City Hall.

Advertising

Month after month, the Chamber and critical voters hammered the council’s reputation, slamming the incumbents for allowing widespread homelessness to persist in prosperous Seattle despite repeated budget bumps.

Progressive activists shoved the blame back, linking the humanitarian crisis on the streets to rents and home prices driven sky high by the city’s business success and challenging corporate leaders to help repair an upside-down tax system.

Incumbents Bruce Harrell in District 2, Rob Johnson in District 4, Mike O’Brien in District 6 and Sally Bagshaw in District 7 chose to bow out rather than risk being booted by voters, while Herbold, Sawant and Juarez decided to seek reelection.

More than 50 candidates crowded onto the primary-election ballots in August, muddling the political waters. For a moment, liberal politicos worried that unease over homeless camping and street disorder, hyped by the KOMO-TV program “Seattle is Dying,” would push voters to elect tough-on-crime conservatives.

That didn’t happen. Instead, seven super-liberal candidates endorsed by The Stranger newspaper advanced alongside seven centrist candidates endorsed by The Seattle Times editorial board, setting up classic clashes between the city’s usual blocs.

Everywhere other than in District 5, the candidates endorsed by The Times were also backed by the Chamber, and the candidates endorsed by The Stranger were also supported by service-worker unions and progressive activists.

Unions representing construction workers and firefighters complicated matters, siding with some Chamber picks, while Juarez secured blessings all around.

The rival candidates sought to draw distinctions with policy positions, debating where to build bike lanes, whether to toll downtown streets, how to improve community-police relations and what to do about Seattle’s homelessness crisis.

The left-wing candidates pointed to the city’s nation-leading $15-per-hour minimum wage and secure scheduling laws, vowing to keep pushing those sort of progressive policies, while their opponents promised voters to respond more readily to constituent concerns and bring an overly activist council “back to basics.”

They wooed hyper-local constituencies, as the city voted by geographic district for only the second time since moving seven of nine council seats to that setup.

But around the time ballots were mailed out, independent PACs began bombarding voters with ads in the mail, online and on television, wedging the candidates into progressive and pro-business slates and swamping all other narratives.

With the ability to raise and spend unlimited sums so long as they didn’t coordinate directly with candidate campaigns, the deep-pocketed PACs smashed spending records and stirred concerns about Seattle’s democracy.

Advertising

Business interests outspent labor groups and the Chamber’s PAC shelled out the most money, thanks in large part to a $1 million-plus contribution in October from Amazon that drew criticism from Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, among others.

But labor groups also spewed cash, with the national Unite Here hotel-workers union spending hundreds of thousands of dollars in Seattle and dedicating every cent to boost Lewis in District 7, where most of the city’s hotels are located.

Amazon’s massive outlay allowed the Chamber bury voters in ads during crunch time. At the same time, a backlash against the move appeared to help Sawant and Scott, energizing left-wing voters.

Teresa Mosqueda and M. Lorena González, at-large council members who had campaigned against Sawant in the primary, chose at the last minute to side with her, Scott and other progressive candidates against the corporate spending.