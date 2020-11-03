OLYMPIA — A handful of incumbents in key Washington state Senate races were trailing their challengers in Tuesday night’s election results.

The ballot count will continue in the coming days, but if the results hold, Democrats could pick up one seat overall in the Senate.

In the Tacoma-area 28th Legislative District, Democratic challenger T’wina Nobles was leading Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-University Place, 52% to 48%.

In the 10th Legislative District, Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, was trailing Democratic challenger Helen Price Johnson, 49% to 51%.

Election 2020 Get the latest local and national results

In Southwest Washington’s 19th Legislative District, Sen. Dean Takko, D-Longview, was trailing Republican challenger Jeff Wilson, 46.5% to 53.4%.

And in a high-profile intraparty fight in the Eastside’s 5th Legislative District, Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah, was trailing fellow Democrat Ingrid Anderson, 48.4% to 49.7%.

Advertising

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans were running close in at least half a dozen hotly-contested House seats across Western Washington.

This year’s election results are unlikely to substantially change the current Democratic House and Senate majorities.

But the winners could determine whether Democrats around Puget Sound move the Legislature in a more progressive direction and whether the 19th District, a long-fading Democratic stronghold, goes fully red.

Democrats currently have a 57-to-41 majority in the House and a 28-to-21 majority in the Senate, courtesy of big gains in the 2018 midterm elections. These big majorities have allowed Democrats in recent years to pass a slew of progressive legislation on climate change, health care, firearms regulations and more affordable college tuition for low- and middle-income students.

But years of a roaring economy and higher-than-expected state tax collections ground to halt when the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into Washington in March.

The next crop of lawmakers is expected to face tough decisions on taxes, spending and economic recovery as they tackle a projected $4.2 billion shortfall for the two-year state operating budget that will be drafted early next year.

Advertising

That’s roughly half of the shortfall that forecasters originally projected as the coronavirus pandemic and public-health response caused a steep drop in commerce and tax revenue. But it’s still a big hole.

Lawmakers will also face the prospect of a steep rise in taxes that businesses pay to cover state jobless benefits in light of the economic downturn.

By 2022, those employer taxes could increase to an average of $936 per worker, according to preliminary state figures released earlier this year. That is nearly three times the anticipated 2020 figure of $317.

Lawmakers will also discuss policing reforms in light of the protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma.

And legislators must also grapple with Washington’s pre-pandemic crises, like homelessness, housing affordability, and struggles in the state’s mental-health care system.

Democrats all year have eyed the Senate races in the 28th and 10th Districts as pickup opportunities.

Advertising

O’Ban won reelection in 2016 even as Hillary Clinton carried Pierce County’s 28th District. But in the August primary, he narrowly trailed Nobles, who is president and CEO of the Tacoma Urban League and is also a member of the University Place School Board.

Meanwhile, Muzzall edged out Price Johnson in the primary for the 10th District Senate seat, which includes Island County as well as parts of Skagit and Snohomish counties.

In the 19th District, the August primary results provided a wake-up call to the two remaining moderate Democrats there. Both Takko and Rep. Brian Blake, D-Aberdeen, received less than 50% of the vote in those contests.

A handful of other races are being watched around Puget Sound, as Democrats and Republicans compete in close House races in the 10th District and Whatcom County’s 42nd District.

At the same time, in the Eastside’s 5th District, progressive unions have backed Anderson, a nurse who is challenging Mullet, a small-business man who has opposed some Democratic tax and climate-change proposals.

In a rare move against an incumbent from his own party, Gov. Jay Inslee this year endorsed and campaigned for Anderson as he seeks to pass climate-change legislation such as a clean-fuels standard.

Sponsored

In Seattle’s 43rd District, former Democratic House Speaker Frank Chopp was leading challenger Sherae Lascelles of the Seattle Peoples Party, 67% to 33%.

Meanwhile, Seattle-area voters will choose new House members in the 36th and 37th legislative districts.

In the 36th, Liz Berry was leading fellow Democrat Sarah Reyneveld 58% to 41%. That race will fill the seat vacated by Rep. Gael Tarleton, who is challenging Kim Wyman for secretary of state.

In the 37th District, Kirsten Harris-Talley was leading fellow Democrat Chukundi Salisbury 67% to 32%. The two are competing to replace longtime Rep. Eric Pettigrew, who is retiring.