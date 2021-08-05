Seattle City Attorney Pete Holmes slipped to third place in his bid for a fourth term as more vote counts were released Thursday in the Aug. 3 primary, leaving him on the verge of failing to advance to the November general election.

The Thursday tally put Holmes at 32% of the vote. Challengers Ann Davison and Nicole Thomas-Kennedy were at 34.5% and 33%, respectively. Holmes trailed Thomas-Kennedy by 1,491 votes.

Holmes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. While tens of thousands of ballots remain to be counted, he’d need a substantial reversal of fortune to overcome his deficit. The two candidates with the most votes will advance to the Nov. 2 general election.

Christian Sinderman, Holmes’ political consultant, said he would not concede the race yet. “Let’s see what happens tomorrow,” he said in a text message.

Davison, an attorney and arbitrator, ran for lieutenant governor last year as a Republican and for Seattle City Council in 2019. The City Attorney’s Office is nonpartisan. She has criticized Holmes over rising crime and civil disorder.

Thomas-Kennedy, a former public defender, argued Holmes was prosecuting too many people for minor offenses. A self-described abolitionist, she favors ending most misdemeanor prosecutions.

After running a relatively quiet reelection campaign, Holmes went on the offensive in the final days of the election, warning he was in danger of getting squeezed out by rivals who he argued are too extreme and inexperienced.

Halei Watkins, a spokesperson for King County Elections, gave a “very rough” estimate that 125,000 to 130,000 ballots remain to be tallied countywide.

Holmes, a former bankruptcy lawyer, was elected city attorney in 2009, beating then-incumbent Tom Carr. Holmes was reelected with no opposition in 2013 and easily defeated challenger Scott Lindsay in 2017.

This report includes material from The Seattle Times archives.