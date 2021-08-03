Conrad Lee and Dexter Borbe were leading in Tuesday night’s primary election vote count for the Bellevue City Council Position 2 seat, a race that was among the most expensive local contests outside Seattle.

Lee, the 27-year incumbent, had 57% of the vote and Borbe had 27%. The other two challengers, Christie Sanam Lo and Johan Christensen, trailed with 11% and 5%, respectively.

The top two finishers in each City Council primary election race head to the Nov. 2 general election.

Lee, 82, is the longest-serving Bellevue City Council member and has also been the Eastside city’s mayor and deputy mayor. He has raised $143,541, according to the Washington state Public Disclosure Commission. Borbe, 46, owns and operates a home health-care and nurse staffing agency. He has raised $25,574.

In Bothell, which includes voters in both King and Snohomish counties, Ben Mahnkey had 46% of the vote and Matt Kuehn had 41% for the Position 5 seat on the City Council. Mahnkey is an employee relations-investigations manager at Amazon and Kuehn is a legislative aide in the Washington House of Representatives. Galen Altavas, who retired from the Snohomish County Public Utility District in 2017, was in third in Tuesday’s vote count with 12%. The seat is being vacated by Mayor Liam Olsen.

Russell Joe and Rose Zibrat were leading in the race for Issaquah City Council’s Position 5, with Jason Voiss trailing. Joe had 59% and Zibrat had 23%. They are running to replace Stacey Goodman, who announced in February she wouldn’t seek reelection.

Kenmore Deputy Mayor Nigel G. Herbig had 62% of the vote in Tuesday’s count in the Position 4 race, and Bob Black had 21% over Abby London, with 16%. In the race for the Position 6 seat, incumbent Debra Srebnik, elected in 2017, and Jon Culver were leading with 73% and 19%, respectively, over Stacey (Sam) Valenzuela.

In Mercer Island, Kate Akyuz, senior capital project manager with the King County River and Floodplain Management Section, and incumbent Lisa Anderl, appointed to the City Council in 2018 and elected in 2019, were leading with 47% and 40% of the vote. Adam Ragheb, an aerospace systems engineer, was in third place.

In Redmond, Melissa Stuart had 58% and Dennis Ellis had 35% of the ballots counted Tuesday for the Position 4 seat currently held by outgoing Tanika Padhye. Jackson Fields had 7%.

Amy Lam had 36%, Josh Amato had 33% and Tarik Hassane had 31% in Tuesday’s returns for Sammamish City Council Position 1, currently held by Tom Odell, who didn’t seek reelection.

In Newcastle, Robert Clark had 50% in the race for the Position 7, Jesse Tam had 33% and Chris Villasenor had 17% the race for the Position 7 seat being vacated by Tom Magers. In Clyde Hill, John A. Schwager had 45%, Dean Hachamovitch had 38% and Sandy Edpao had 17% in the race for the Position 5 seat vacated by Bruce Dodds. In the Town of Yarrow Point, challenger Kathy Smith had 55%, incumbent Steve Bush had 23%, and Avi Belur had 22%.

There were no Eastside mayoral races in the primary election for cities where voters elect a mayor. Bellevue, Kenmore, Bothell, Newcastle, Sammamish and Mercer Island city council members choose a mayor and deputy mayor among themselves every two years.