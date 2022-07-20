State Rep. Drew Stokesbary is facing two challengers as he seeks a fifth term representing Washington’s 31st legislative district, Position 1, which includes southeastern parts of King County and several cities in Pierce County.

Holly Stanton, a lawyer in Tacoma, and Brandon Beynon, of Bonney Lake, who leads operations at Retail Realty & Construction Services, are running against Stokesbary.

Ballots for the primary election must be postmarked by Aug. 2 or dropped in drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day. The two candidates with the most votes will square off in a general election in November.

Stokesbary said he is seeking reelection to improve education and public safety. He said he also wants to strengthen the economy through tax legislation that accounts for rising inflation and cushions the increased pressure that’s being put on Washington residents.

He said he brings a keen understanding of the state’s budget and how it works after being part of the Legislature’s finance committee since 2015. Stokesbary is also the ranking Republican member of the appropriations committee, which allocates funding for bills that have a fiscal impact.

“My experience with that is an asset that I would hope voters don’t want to lose,” Stokesbary said.

In noting a recent accomplishment, Stokesbary pointed to helping pass a working families tax credit bill in which families with three or more children would receive up to $1,200 a year, depending on income level. He authored a last-minute amendment that gave the families tax credit program funding, which it did not have despite it being signed into law for several years.

“I was able to persuade my Republican colleagues that it was a program worthy of support and was able to apply pressure in various ways to the majority party to make sure that by the time the final budget was rolled out, it was funded,” Stokesbary said.

Beynon, who is running for office for the first time, said he’d like to create legislation that requires Washington’s Employment Security Department representatives to speak with Washingtonians who want to speak with someone from the agency within 30 days of an unemployment application.

Beynon also said he thinks vaccine requirements have “handcuffed law enforcement” after the state required public employees to get vaccinated.

“I do not believe in the vaccine mandates,” Beynon said. “I think that every person has the right to choose what they put in their body.”

Beynon said he should replace Stokesbary in Olympia because he is more passionate, but added that he does not have experience with the state budget on par with Stokesbary.

Stanton, who is the only Democrat running in the race, said it’s time for a progressive to represent the 31st District after more than 12 years of Republican representation.

Stanton said the timing is right for her campaign, when environmental protections and women’s rights have been scaled back nationally.

“Because the state is controlled overall by the Democratic Party, having a Democrat representing the 31st” means there’s a better opportunity to get things passed that benefit the district.

Stanton said if elected, she would advocate for legislation that protects the environment and creates incentives for people and businesses to make environmentally friendly choices. She wants to be a part of the Legislature to help enshrine abortion rights into the state’s constitution.

Stanton said she wants to also advocate for more affordable housing in the 31st District and create incentives for developers to build it.

Her experience as a lawyer has pushed her to take a collaborative view of how to resolve issues, she said. After years of quoting Washington’s laws, writing memorandums of law and arguing about why laws should change in court — Stanton said those experiences make her suited to draft the state’s laws in Olympia.

“If there was ever a time for me to step up and do my civic duty and do what is needed, I think it’s now.” Stanton said. “I’m glad I put in my name.”