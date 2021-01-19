President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening to kick off two days of in-person and virtual events as he takes the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States’ 46th president. He faces economic, political and social unrest after President Donald Trump’s four years in the White House.

Trump is preparing to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 100 people in his final hours in office, while Biden has a lengthy to-do list to dig into after inauguration.

In Olympia, the Washington state National Guard is prepared for potential angry days of demonstrations by extremist Trump supporters, who on Jan. 6 stunned the nation as they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Watch live: Biden leads memorial service for people who died of COVID-19: