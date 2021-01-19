President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening to kick off two days of in-person and virtual events as he takes the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States’ 46th president. He faces economic, political and social unrest after President Donald Trump’s four years in the White House.
Trump is preparing to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 100 people in his final hours in office, while Biden has a lengthy to-do list to dig into after inauguration.
In Olympia, the Washington state National Guard is prepared for potential angry days of demonstrations by extremist Trump supporters, who on Jan. 6 stunned the nation as they stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Watch live: Biden leads memorial service for people who died of COVID-19:
Here's the schedule of events for inauguration day
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the 59th inaugural ceremonies will begin broadcasting at 7 a.m. PST on all major television networks as well as president-elect Joe Biden's inaugural website.
The oaths of office: Around 9 a.m. PST, Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will be sworn in as president and vice president of the United States on the western side of the U.S. Capitol. Biden will take the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Harris' oath will be administered by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
After the oaths of office, President Biden will deliver his inaugural address. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and J. Lo will perform as well.
Pass in review: Following the swearing-in, the new president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will participate in a "pass in review" ceremony with members of the military. This is a longstanding tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander in chief.
Wreath laying: Next, the president and first lady, with the vice president and Emhoff, will visit Arlington National Cemetery for the wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. They will be joined by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
"Parade Across America": After the wreath laying, Biden will receive a presidential escort to the White House. This will be followed by a “Parade Across America,” which will be televised for the American people and feature diverse performances in communities across the country.
Prime-time TV special: The “Celebrating America” prime-time special will kick off at 5:30 p.m. PST. The 90-minute program will be hosted by Tom Hanks and will feature Biden, Harris and several performances.
Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments, ranging from stories of young people making a difference in their communities to musical performances. Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons, and Jon Bon Jovi will perform from locations across the country.
The program will be carried live by ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS.
Twelve U.S. National Guard members removed from inauguration duties
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twelve U.S. National Guard members have been removed from securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after vetting by the FBI, including two who made extremist statements in posts or texts about the Wednesday event, Pentagon officials said. There were no specific threats to Biden.
Two U.S. officials told The AP that all 12 were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or posted extremist views online. The officials, a senior intelligence official and an Army official briefed on the matter, did not say which fringe groups the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials told the AP they had all been removed because of “security liabilities.”
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard confirmed that Guard members had been removed and sent home but he said only two were for inappropriate comments or texts related to the inauguration. The other 10 were for other potential issues that may involve previous criminal activity or activities, but not directly related to the inaugural event.
Seattle joins nationwide vigil for COVID-19 victims
The Presidential Inauguration Committee invited cities around the country, including Seattle, to join president-elect Joe Biden in a national moment of unity on Tuesday to memorialize the American lives lost to COVID-19.
A ceremonial ringing of bells happened at the Seattle Center's Kobe Bell around 2:30 p.m. The bell was given to Seattle in 1962 from Kobe, Japan as a symbol of friendship, according to the city of Seattle's website.
Six local community members who have been directly impacted by this crisis — including healthcare workers and Public Health staff — participated in ringing the bell a total of 40 times, representing the roughly 4,000 lives lost in Washington state and the 400,000 lives lost in the United States.
In Washington, D.C., a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool took place to honor the more than 400,000 American lives lost to the novel coronavirus.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• Expect a flurry of action in President-elect Joe Biden's first days, from killing the multibillion-dollar Keystone XL pipeline to proposing major immigration legislation that will include a pathway to citizenship. Here's what else to expect and when. Meanwhile, Washington state residents have their own to-do list for Biden, starting with the coronavirus: "Get the shots out quick."
• Far-right extremists have discussed infiltrating tomorrow's inauguration by posing as National Guard members, according to an FBI intelligence report that details potential threats. Biden arrives in D.C. tonight to kick off two days of in-person and virtual events.
• The Supreme Court's chief justice will be swearing in (perhaps while swearing under his breath?) yet another president who opposed him.
• White House staffers are "sleeping on cots, in stairwells" as they brace for a mad-dash miracle of a presidential move.
• How much did tickets to the first inaugural ball cost? Where were the first presidents sworn in? Inauguration Day holds plenty of intriguing history.
• Another first: Biden's pick for assistant secretary of health will be the first openly transgender federal official if she's confirmed.
