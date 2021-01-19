President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday evening to kick off two days of in-person and virtual events as he takes the oath of office Wednesday to become the United States’ 46th president. He faces economic, political and social unrest after President Donald Trump’s four years in the White House.
In Olympia, the Washington state National Guard is prepared for potential angry days of demonstrations by extremist Trump supporters, who on Jan. 6 stunned the nation as they stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Twelve U.S. National Guard members removed from inauguration duties
WASHINGTON (AP) — Twelve U.S. National Guard members have been removed from securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after vetting by the FBI, including two who made extremist statements in posts or texts about the Wednesday event, Pentagon officials said. There were no specific threats to Biden.
Two U.S. officials told The AP that all 12 were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or posted extremist views online. The officials, a senior intelligence official and an Army official briefed on the matter, did not say which fringe groups the Guard members belonged to or what unit they served in. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The officials told the AP they had all been removed because of “security liabilities.”
Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard confirmed that Guard members had been removed and sent home but he said only two were for inappropriate comments or texts related to the inauguration. The other 10 were for other potential issues that may involve previous criminal activity or activities, but not directly related to the inaugural event.
Seattle joins nationwide vigil for COVID-19 victims
The Presidential Inauguration Committee invited cities around the country, including Seattle, to join president-elect Joe Biden in a national moment of unity on Tuesday to memorialize the American lives lost to COVID-19.
A ceremonial ringing of bells happened at the Seattle Center's Kobe Bell around 2:30 p.m. The bell was given to Seattle in 1962 from Kobe, Japan as a symbol of friendship, according to the city of Seattle's website.
Six local community members who have been directly impacted by this crisis — including healthcare workers and Public Health staff — participated in ringing the bell a total of 40 times, representing the roughly 4,000 lives lost in Washington state and the 400,000 lives lost in the United States.
In Washington, D.C., a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool took place to honor the more than 400,000 American lives lost to the novel coronavirus.