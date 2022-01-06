It will be another lonely vigil Thursday in the little town of Chewelah, 50 miles north of Spokane.

That’s how it goes when you’re among the handful of progressives in Stevens County, which, in 2020, went 70% for Donald Trump.

But for Cheri Freeman, 73, it’s important that what happened on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, be remembered. Especially here.

The forecast was for a winter storm warning, with up to 8 inches of snow, so who knows how many will show up, she says. Maybe five people, maybe 20.

They’ll stand just down from the Safeway, at the corner of Highway 395 and West Webster Avenue in this town of 2,700 with just one street light.

Like many Americans, Cheri and her husband, Mitch Freeman, who both put in their years as rural letter carriers, were glued to the images on TV.

“We just paced the floor, watching. It made it clear that our democracy, such as it is, is under serious attack from these fringe groups,” she remembers.

And still, says Freeman, the town’s children “all go past houses with these Trump signs, ‘Don’t tread on me,’ and on and on.” Not far from her home, she says, she walked by a neighbor’s home with a Trump “Terminator” poster, digitized so he was holding a massive assault-type rifle. “It was awful,” she says.

So when Freeman heard about the national “We the People: January 6th Day of Remembrance and Action” vigils, she signed up.

On a map posted on the group’s website at Jan6unityday.org, as of Tuesday afternoon there were 335 such events listed across the country. Nine were in this state, all on the west side, in such areas as Vashon Island, Seattle and Bainbridge Island, predictably blue.

Then, all by itself, in Eastern Washington was a circle for Chewelah, named after a tribal word for “small striped snake,” according to an 1892 issue of the journal American Anthropologist. These days, its chamber of commerce touts the place for “its small town feel,” skiing, scenery and “reasonably priced” real estate.

The Jan. 6 demonstration will be one that the locals have gotten used to.

“I’m aware of their vigils,” says Larry Batterton, chair of the Stevens County GOP. He was careful in his wording.

“For my personal viewpoint, I think the idea of live and let live is alive and well,” he says. “In other words, because I don’t believe the same things that you do, doesn’t mean I have the right to cancel you out.”

Batterton says he knows two people who were in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

“Their intent was purely to try to raise their voice about something that they felt was an injustice that happened in the elections of 2020,” he says.

Batterton also says, “The unity of the country may never be able to come together again because the divide is so great on the issues of what’s right and wrong.”

Jared Arnold, publisher of The Independent, the town’s 2,250-circulation weekly, says the progressives have regularly demonstrated for such issues as Black Lives Matter. “It’s fairly peaceful. They get some negative reaction, some one-finger waving, a little bit of yelling,” he says.

Freeman says she and her husband moved to the area in 1972. “We were hippies,” she says. For years, they raised goats.

Now, she says, she welcomes getting into discussions with those challenging her at a protest, such as her regular public calls for “Medicare for All.”

“I’m a white-haired lady with cancer. I am evil? This is a small community. When people see us standing at the corner, and they’re driving by with their Trump flag, they know, ‘That’s how she feels,’” she says.

In getting into an argument about expanded health coverage, says Freeman, “I pull out the cancer card. That shuts them up. My last treatment was $40,000. You want a GoFundMe account?”

Susanne Griepp, 67, is another of the progressives who plans to demonstrate. She and her husband, Winston Griepp, have lived in the area for nearly 40 years.

“I was a young person back then. It was the back-to-the-earth movement,” she says.

The couple have had a number of businesses, from a nursery and floral enterprise to billboards.

She’s learned not to talk politics with neighbors. “We live in very, very red country,” she says.

Of a neighbor across the way, Griepp says, “We talk about the condition of the street; he subbed playing golf with my husband when he needed somebody. He’s a very nice guy.”

But you don’t talk about things like masking up because of the pandemic.

Stevens County lags far behind the rest of the state in COVID-19 vaccinations: 33% fully vaccinated versus 71% statewide.

And yet these are the same neighbors, says Griepp, who when the couple’s oldest son was in a car wreck in 2003, “held a fundraising event and raised nearly $8,000 in a few hours toward his expenses and recovery. Despite differences, in many instances, people support one another, people step up around here.”

And so this is home, in all its natural beauty.

They’ll be there, Jan. 6 at noon.

“We continue to be the odd ones, I guess,” says Griepp.