After seeing carbon-fee and cap-and-trade proposals stall in the Legislature in recent years, Washington's governor, a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, encouraged lawmakers to act on his latest package to combat climate change.

OLYMPIA – Standing before a Washington Legislature that for years has balked at his carbon-reduction agenda, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday implored lawmakers to make bold moves to combat climate change.

The governor’s State of the State address before a joint session of the House and Senate comes as Democrats return to the Capitol with expanded majorities – and Inslee considers a presidential bid that would almost certainly emphasize his urgent calls for helping an imperiled environment.

Watch | Gov. Inslee gives State of the State address

“I don’t know of any other issue that touches the heart of things so many of us care about: our jobs, our health, our safety and our children’s future,” the governor said, according to an advance copy of the address. “This is the 11th hour, but it is Washington’s hour to shine. It’s a time of great peril, but also of great promise.”

Inslee also pressed lawmakers to make big investments to fix Washington’s mental-health system – a point officials in both parties have broadly agreed upon. The governor also laid out his case for efforts to save the endangered southern-resident population of killer whales. He said this is “one last chance” to save them.

But the thrust of the governor’s remarks centered on climate change, after his carbon-fee and cap-and-trade proposals stalled in the Legislature in recent years. Washington voters in 2016 and 2018 also rejected carbon-fee ballot measures.

This year the governor is proposing a series of small bills, including a clean-fuels standard for auto emissions, the eventual elimination of “super-pollutant” hydrofluorocarbons used in air conditioning, and more electric-vehicle incentives and tighter energy-efficiency regulations for buildings.

Inslee’s speech came as new data show Washington is moving in the wrong direction to hit greenhouse-gas reduction goals put into law roughly a decade ago.

State law requires greenhouse-gas emissions to go back to 1990 levels by next year. But new numbers show that emissions have increased about 6.1 percent from 2012-2015. That rise is due in part to more fossil fuel-generated electricity and a roaring economy, according to the Washington Department of Ecology.

The governor is making his case – “let’s get to work,” he said – to lawmakers and others in Washington state as he prepares to appeal to a broader audience in what is increasingly looking like a bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

His speech Tuesday touched on go-to issues for Democrats, from worker rights to race to a woman’s right to be in charge of her own health care to restrictions on guns. He also touted the end of the death penalty in Washington and the state’s commitment to a welcoming environment for immigrants.

By contrast, Inslee said, President Donald Trump, “stokes the fear of ‘the other’ at every opportunity.”

Inslee spent Saturday giving a speech in Nevada, a key early state in the presidential nominating process.

And next Monday and Tuesday, the governor is scheduled to be in New Hampshire, home of the nation’s first presidential primary. Inslee is slated to speak to students at Dartmouth College and Saint Anselm College about the need for the next president to confront climate change, and also at a fundraiser hosted by former U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes to benefit the state’s League of Conservation Voters.

Lawmakers returned to Olympia this week for a legislative session during which they’ll write a new two-year operating budget and tackle other issues.

With the state Supreme Court order on K-12 school funding, known as the McCleary decision, largely resolved, legislators are more free to focus on other issues.

Despite the new Democratic majorities, the governor and his allies may very well struggle to accomplish everything they want.

Several Democrats already have declared their discomfort with the governor’s proposed $3.7 billion tax package to fund his agenda on climate change, mental health, education and southern resident killer whales.

Democrats may also lack the support to enact low-carbon fuel standards, a key piece of the governor’s current climate-change proposal, according to Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge Island and chief Democratic budget writer in the Senate.

Meanwhile, House GOP Minority Leader Rep. J.T. Wilcox of Yelm has already promised an aggressive opposition to Democratic priorities.

Wilcox has said that Republicans plan to propose “a very innovative and free-market oriented approach” to reduce carbon and ensure clean air.

Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner contributed to this report.