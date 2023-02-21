Rehabilitating Seattle’s downtown and improving public safety will continue to be top priorities for Mayor Bruce Harrell, as he enters his second year in office, according to plans spelled out in his “State of the City” speech on Tuesday.

Harrell’s annual address relied on notions that Seattle as a whole will improve if downtown becomes more lively and if public safety resources, including bolstering the Seattle Police Department and finding public safety alternatives, become more robust — both topics the mayor has emphasized in the past.

“Look, I’m bullish on the future of downtown. Let me say it again: I am bullish on downtown,” Harrell said at the Seattle Center on Tuesday afternoon, while citing downtown’s 100,000 residents and 320,000 jobs. He called the city’s core “the undisputed economic engine and cultural hub of our region.”

Harrell said he would use “unabashed boldness” to revamp the center city, which, like downtowns of most major cities, has been slow to rebound from COVID-related closures and an uptick in crime.

The mayor said he will introduce a Downtown Activation Plan in the coming months to spell out “immediate” changes to drive people back downtown, but offered few details of the actual plan.

“Some cynics may demand the exact blueprint for our entire new downtown immediately,” Harrell said. “We need to do this right. It has to be sustainable. And we’re working seven days a week to deliver.”

He also praised employers who are requiring workers to return to the office, including a specific shoutout to Amazon, which announced last week that it would require its workers to return to in-person work at least three days a week beginning in May.

The other major factor in downtown improvement from Harrell is improving public safety.

Noting that overall crime was up in 2022, with a decline in December, Harrell claimed his early approach to public safety — which has focused on hot spot policing and aggressively recruiting more police — seems to be working. He rehashed many of his talking points from his campaign and first year in office: promising more police officers, a crackdown on fentanyl distribution and a “holistic” approach to public safety.

Harrell said he would sign an executive order to address the distribution of fentanyl in the next month and will introduce a suite of legislation to the City Council this year to “[ensure] we are aligned on the number of officers we need, a comprehensive strategy and a vision for the future of public safety.”

The mayor also expanded on a previous promise to establish a new public safety department geared toward a non-police response to emergencies, describing for the first time his plan to convert the Community Safety and Communications Center — which currently directs 911 calls — to a new Civilian Assisted Response and Engagement Department (CARE).

The new department, which Harrell says will be spelled out in a white paper in the “coming weeks,” will house behavioral health experts, emergency dispatchers and “other necessary specialists beyond traditional first responders.”

“While advancing the work of the CARE Department will require bargaining and partnership with our city’s public safety labor unions, we will also demonstrate our commitment to diversified response through the launch of a dual response pilot program later this year,” Harrell said.

The mayor and council signed an agreement to create short- and long-term response alternatives, including the pilot program, in September.

This is a developing story and will be updated.