It comes down to experience.

There are substantial policy differences between Cathy Moore and ChrisTiana ObeySumner, the two candidates running to represent North Seattle on the City Council.

The two differ on many of the key issues dominating Seattle’s civic discourse: How many cops should we have? What should be done about the Police Department, just as it shifts out of a decade of federal oversight but grapples with recent high-profile incidents of officers privately disrespecting the lives of those they serve? Do we need a third, nonpolice, nonfire, public safety department? Should public drug use be tolerated, prosecuted?

But ask both candidates what, most crucially, distinguishes them from their opponent, and they give similar answers: experience.

“The most important difference is the depth and breadth of my experience,” says Moore, highlighting three decades of public sector work, as a lawyer, judge, city clerk and City Council aide. “I have a lot of experience both in how structures work and don’t work, but also in persuading people how to move initiatives forward.”

“It’s the wisdom of lived experience,” says ObeySumner, highlighting their status in underrepresented groups historically left out of policymaking decisions.

“I’m not saying that people need to vote for me because of my identity, that’s not what I’m saying. Yeah I’m Black and I’m disabled and I’m nonbinary and blah blah blah blah,” ObeySumner said. “It’s really, really important to make sure that when we are putting policies, investments in place that we are doing so with both the empirical data as well as the actual grounded experience.”

Moore, a lawyer and former Superior Court Judge, and ObeySumner, an equity consultant, are vying to replace City Council President Debora Juarez, who chose not to run for a third term after eight years on the council.

Moore won the crowded 10-person August primary with about 31% of the vote. ObeySumner advanced to the general election in second place with about 24%.

Ballots in the election must be postmarked by Nov. 7, or placed in a King County Elections drop box before 8 p.m. that day.

Moore’s views represent the moderate, centrist wing of Seattle’s liberal politics, while ObeySumner’s represent the progressive left lane.

Seven of the City Council’s nine seats are up for grabs this year. Four incumbents are not seeking reelection, and a fifth is seeking a different office, meaning at least four seats, and likely five, will be filled by new council members.

This is a big part of Moore’s pitch.

“It’s important that there be people on the council who have had experience working on the council or working with the council, who really understand the day-to-day operations, understand how to, who to go to to get things done,” she said.

ObeySumner has raised about $104,000, to about $94,000 for Moore. ObeySumner’s total has come from about twice as many donors and Moore’s total includes about $20,000 of her own money.

Moore has been endorsed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, Juarez and King County Executive Dow Constantine. ObeySumner is endorsed by King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, state Sen. Rebecca Saldaña and state Rep. Darya Farivar.

Both candidates say Seattle likely needs more tax revenue to fund its priorities.

Cathy Moore

Moore, 63, grew up in Lake City and Capitol Hill and has spent most of her life in Seattle, with brief stretches in New York and New Zealand.

After college and law school in upstate New York, she returned to Seattle and worked as a public defender before setting up her own law office.

She briefly worked as an associate judge in Lummi Nation Tribal Court, before serving as a judge pro tempore, a temporary, part-time judge, in King County Superior Court.

She went on to serve as the interim city clerk for about 10 months in 2009, before serving as an aide to City Councilmember Richard Conlin. In 2016, Moore ran for and won a contested election for a rare open seat as a King County Superior Court judge, serving until last year.

“It gives me a level of front-line experience and systems and legal knowledge that I think is helpful to bring to those discussions at the council,” Moore said.

Phyllis Shulman, a policy adviser to Conlin for 16 years, worked with Moore during her stints as city clerk and in Conlin’s office.

“Having been a judge you really have to be fair and thoughtful and study things carefully,” Shulman said. “I think it’s very similar if you’re an elected official, to be fair, compassionate, willing to listen. I saw her doing that, applying those same skills.”

Moore also served on the King County Civil Rights Commission, chaired Seattle’s Human Rights Commission, and served in leadership of the state Bar Association.

Moore and her husband have three grown sons and own a home near Northgate.

ChrisTiana ObeySumner

ObeySumner, 37, was born in Alaska and lived in several states before graduating from community college in Louisville, Ky. From there, a scholarship offer led to Seattle University.

ObeySumner graduated from Seattle U with a degree in psychology and went on to earn two master’s degrees from the university, in public administration and nonprofit leadership.

In a work-study job at the City Clerk’s office, “I learned to really come to love and read policy and ordinances, it’s why I say I’m a wonk,” ObeySumner said.

They worked in a peer counseling center, on staff at the Downtown Emergency Service Center and as a housing coordinator at Harborview Medical Center, helping homeless people access housing and health care.

“Some of the things that I saw, witnessed and had to navigate with my clients, it really activated a need to address how the system that we have, the infrastructure itself, can even with the best of intentions, lead to disparate outcomes,” ObeySumner said.

In 2017, ObeySumner sought a temporary seat on the City Council, vying to succeed Tim Burgess after he became the temporary mayor following Ed Murray’s resignation. Ultimately, the City Council went another way.

ObeySumner founded Epiphanies of Equity in 2018, a social equity and disability consulting business. They’ve done work for Seattle Opera, the Seattle Office of Civil Rights, King County and the state Department of Commerce, among others.

“What social equity means is, at the end of the day, when humans are humaning with other humans,” ObeySumner said, “what exactly are the barriers to progress, especially when we have multiple perspectives, understanding ideology, conflict, and what are those multiple pathways towards shared goals, so that we can have it for progress together.”

ObeySumner, who has autism, multiple sclerosis and nerve damage from being hit by a truck in 2014, also chaired the Seattle Disabilities Commission and the Seattle Renters Commission.

State Sen. Noel Frame first met ObeySumner when ObeySumner was working as an activist, trying to end the paying of subminimum wages to people with disabilities. Since then, their consulting companies have worked together and they’ve become friends, occasionally going out for karaoke nights at the Greenwood dive bar the Baranof. (ObeySumner, who is also a burlesque performer, is “an excellent singer, big voice,” Frame said. “I’ve never heard them do the same song twice.”)

Frame described ObeySumner as “an extraordinarily thoughtful person, well read, well researched.”

“ChrisTiana’s always going to be someone that brings voices to the table who may not otherwise get invited,” Frame said. “I have rarely seen someone apply such an intersectional lens to the work that they do.”

ObeySumner and their spouse rent a home in Greenwood. Their last name is a portmanteau of their original last name (Obey) and their spouse’s original last name (Sumner).

Policy differences

Moore says the Police Department needs to continue to reform, but that needs more officers. She supports Mayor Bruce Harrell’s creation of a third public safety department — not police, not fire — to respond with police to lower priority emergency calls.

“We don’t have enough officers to be able to timely respond to priority one calls,” Moore said. “It isn’t just about more officers, it’s also looking at where do we shift the responsibilities that we can to other types of responders?”

Harrell recently announced that a new third public safety department will partially launch this month, with civilian responders accompanied by police responding to calls like welfare checks.

ObeySumner doesn’t want more officers and wants a complete overhaul of the Police Department, including potentially dissolving it and starting from scratch. Nonpolice service providers should respond to some emergency calls, ObeySumner said, that should not require a whole new department.

ObeySumner would rather reallocate money the city will spend on the new third department to programs and outside providers already working on similar issues.

Moore said she felt physically ill after hearing the body camera video of an officer and police union leader joking about the death of a young woman hit by a speeding police cruiser.

She said she’d like to see reforms in the next police contract, including making it more difficult for the union to win appeals of disciplinary decisions and subpoena powers for police oversight agencies.

ObeySumner looks to Camden, N.J., as a model. Camden dissolved its city police force, re-creating it as a county force, while adopting new training methods and policies attempting to limit police use of force.

In rehiring officers, it circumvented the police union, paid lower salaries and now has more officers than it did before dissolving the force.

“They dissolved the police force as it was, but they still have a police,” ObeySumner said.

Moore said she would have voted for the recently passed city ordinance, adopting state law, that allows the city attorney to prosecute public drug use and drug possession.

“We need to provide as many tools to the city as possible to address this epidemic that we’re seeing on our streets,” Moore said, emphasizing that diversion and treatment should be the first option.

ObeySumner opposes the new law, saying that we don’t have enough jail beds to house a bunch of new arrests.

“I’m old enough to remember the ’80s and ’90s and the war on drugs and empirical data and evidence has shown that this doesn’t work,” they said.