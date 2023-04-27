Gov. Jay Inslee signed a suite of five bills Thursday to shore up access to abortion in Washington, a ceremonial flourish demonstrating how blue states are reacting as the demise of Roe v. Wade approaches its anniversary.

“We are here to proclaim very vocally and very forcefully that we will not allow any state or any Trump-appointed judge to jeopardize a woman’s right of choice in the state of Washington,” Inslee said Thursday, flanked by lawmakers and advocates on the roof of the Hans Rosling Center for Population Health at the University of Washington.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned longstanding federal protections for abortion. Roe’s fall has heightened existing fragmentation among states when it comes to abortion access, with some states doubling down on restrictions and others reinforcing protections.

With the stroke of Inslee’s pen, Washingtonians with private insurance will no longer have to pay copays or meet their deductible to get an abortion under Senate Bill 5242. Doctors and other providers will be protected from discipline solely for providing abortions or gender-affirming care under House Bill 1340, and patients will be protected from prosecution and other legal action originating in other states for seeking an abortion under House Bill 1469.

Inslee also signed Senate Bill 5768, authorizing his strategy to direct the Department of Corrections to purchase a supply of the abortion pill mifepristone amid uncertainty over the pill’s approval status. Since Inslee’s action earlier this month, other states have followed suit, including Oregon and California. And the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday halted earlier rulings restricting the pill, allowing the pill to remain available, as lawsuits wind their way through the courts.

The governor also signed House Bill 1155, which sets up safeguards for health information that consumers provide to companies — like makers of period tracking apps — and to prohibit zeroing in on the location of health providers via geofencing in order to find and collect health data about consumers.

The legislative session ended Sunday. Other legislation related to abortion didn’t pass, like a resolution to change the state constitution to enshrine access to abortion and contraception.

This is a developing story and will be updated.