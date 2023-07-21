The race to represent West Seattle, Burien and Vashon Island on the Metropolitan King County Council features two city council members looking to step up and a perennial candidate who says Earth is a spaceship.

Burien City Councilmember and Mayor Sofia Aragon and Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda are all but certain to move on to the November general election, but the presence of that third candidate, Goodspaceguy, necessitates a primary race.

All three are running for the seat that’s been held by Councilmember Joe McDermott since 2010. McDermott has opted not to seek a fourth term.

Aragon is in her first term on the Burien City Council and has served as mayor, chosen by her City Council colleagues, since 2022. She wants to prioritize public safety by recruiting more law enforcement and combat the opioid crisis by increasing drug treatment capacity.

Mosqueda is a two-term member of the Seattle City Council, first elected to her citywide position in 2017. She wants to jump to the county because it has purview over public health and behavioral health and she wants to reverse “decades of divestment from our public health infrastructure.”

Aragon, 51, is a nurse and a lawyer and the director of the Washington Center for Nursing, a statewide organization that provides data on the nursing workforce and promotes nursing. On the Burien City Council she led passage of a code of civility and a proclamation denouncing anti-Asian hate.

She said she wants to be on the County Council because of issues she’s seen resonating locally, notably the continuing crisis over homeless encampments in Burien.

An encampment of about 40 homeless residents outside Burien City Hall was cleared at the end of March. Since then, the campers have been shuttled from one location to another as city leaders have eliminated locations to stay without investing in alternatives.

A bloc on the City Council, including Aragon, has repeatedly punted on whether to accept an unprecedented offer from the county of $1 million and 35 prefabricated tiny homes to establish a sanctioned encampment.

“We as a city need to know, not only what is that going to purchase for us, but for how long, because we want to be realistic about how long we can support people with this $1 million,” Aragon said. She said it wasn’t practical for every city in the region to have its own shelter system.

The City Council, with Aragon’s support, also fired a member of the city’s planning commission, after he helped the homeless residents move to an unsanctioned piece of city property. That led to the resignation, in protest, of about a dozen other members of city advisory boards.

The planning commissioner, Aragon said, was “leading people to break an ordinance.”

Mosqueda, 43, said that while she’s not in Burien she would likely accept the county’s offer to set up the shelters.

“It is a very generous offer,” she said, “And it just feels like a really opportune moment to use collegiality and partnership with the county to get people into a more safe and secure area.”

Mosqueda previously worked at SeaMar Community Health Centers, at the state Department of Health and at Children’s Alliance, a statewide child advocacy organization. Prior to joining the City Council, she was the government affairs director for the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO.

On the City Council, she led the passage of the city’s JumpStart tax, a tax on big businesses who pay high salaries. She’s also helped pass a suite of worker protections, including minimum wages for Uber and Lyft drivers, hazard pay for grocery workers during COVID-19 and a bill of rights for nannies, house cleaners and other domestic workers.

Mosqueda, in the summer of 2020, also joined six other City Council members in pledging to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%, a push that eventually petered out amid mayoral and public opposition.

Aragon has highlighted the pledge, saying Burien — which contracts with the county Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement — is struggling to address crime because of “defund the police efforts.”

“If the workforce doesn’t feel valued, if there are workplace challenges that aren’t addressed,” she said, “then no one’s going to want to do that job.”

Mosqueda points to a national trend in police departments having difficulty finding and retaining officers.

“It’s not accurate to say that any of the conversation in Seattle has harmed the sheriff’s department,” she said. She said she has “a lot of confidence” in the sheriff and “alternative strategies” being led by the office and has no interest in reducing its funding.

Mosqueda has a healthy lead in the race for both fundraising and endorsements. She has raised $107,000 to $34,000 for Aragon.

Mosqueda is endorsed by Gov. Jay Inslee, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, County Executive Dow Constantine and six of the nine members of the current County Council. Aragon is endorsed by former Gov. Gary Locke, state Rep. Cindy Ryu and the mayors of Tukwila, Kent, Bellevue and Redmond.

Goodspaceguy, whose top priority is abolishing the “job-destroying, crime-promoting minimum wage,” has raised no money and touts no endorsements.