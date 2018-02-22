Washington state lawmakers are set to swiftly pass a bill intended to keep old legislative records secret and make some records public. The move comes after a judge found the Legislature in violation of open-records laws.

Lawmakers scheduled a work session for Thursday afternoon on SB 6617, a bill they announced Wednesday. The intention is to give the bill full votes in the Legislature Friday.

The work session is not an official public hearing and was scheduled less than 24 hours after details of the proposal became public.

In a text message, Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, said he had other obligations already scheduled and wouldn’t be able to attend the session.

“This is exactly why doing this kind of thing on less than 24 hours notice is so bad,” Nixon wrote in his message.

SB 6617 would make some of the Legislature’s records public, but the proposal would take effect July 1, allowing older records to stay secret, according to the bill.

In a statement, Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler of Ritzville called the proposal a “balanced solution,” and Senate Majority Leader Sharon Nelson, D-Maury Island, described it as a “middle ground approach …”

The move comes after a Thurston County judge in January ruled that legislative leaders violated open-records laws by denying requests for records.

The ruling came after news organizations, including The Associated Press and The Seattle Times, brought a lawsuit against the Legislature’s long-claimed exemption to Washington’s Public Disclosure Act.

In that ruling, Judge Chris Lanese wrote that, “The plain and unambiguous language of the Public Records Act applies to the offices of senators and representatives …”

Lanese in his ruling said Washington’s records act doesn’t apply to the Legislature’s administrative offices, like the secretary of the Senate and the chief clerk of the House.

The case is being appealed and could end up before the state Supreme Court.

Under the open-records law, other government offices — from city halls to state agencies and the office of Gov. Jay Inslee — routinely make public emails, calendars, records of personnel investigations and other documents.

But for decades, lawmakers and the Legislature’s administrative offices have claimed they are exempt from the state Public Disclosure Act.

Inslee has already said he thinks lawmakers can do better than the proposal they rolled out.

“I believe legislators could succeed in their duties while being fully transparent, just like the rest of state government,” Inslee said Wednesday in a regularly scheduled news conference.

“As I have said repeatedly, my office has found a way to be effective in representing 7 million people while still being subject to public-disclosure laws,” he added.

Inslee said he didn’t know whether he would sign the Legislature’s proposal, and lawmakers may ultimately have enough votes to override a veto by the governor.