Teresa Mosqueda wants to move from the Seattle City Council to the Metropolitan King County Council, a step down in terms of attention if not responsibilities, because the county has purview over public health, which she says is at the root of many problems the region faces.

Sofia Aragon wants to move from the Burien City Council to the King County Council, a step up in terms of attention and responsibilities, because it would be a full-time position to deal with issues of public safety and homelessness.

The two are facing off for an open seat in the County Council’s 8th District, where 12-year incumbent Councilmember Joe McDermott opted against seeking a fourth term. The district straddles urban and rural regions, covering West Seattle, Burien and White Center and then hopping over to Vashon and Maury islands.

Four of the nine County Council seats are on the ballot in November, although two feature incumbents, Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay, who are running unopposed.

Ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 7 or placed in a county elections department drop box by 8 p.m. on that date.

Mosqueda’s performance in the August primary, which was essentially a two-candidate faceoff, makes her a substantial favorite. Mosqueda won 58% of the vote in August, to 38% for Aragon, with the third candidate winning less than 5%.

Mosqueda has raised about twice as much money, about $163,000 to about $71,000 for Aragon.

Mosqueda, 43, is a two-term member of the Seattle City Council, first elected in 2017, and is one of just two at-large council members representing the entire city. She has been a consistent member of the city’s progressive bloc, advocating higher taxes on big businesses, worker protections and a larger safety net.

On the City Council, she led the passage of the city’s JumpStart tax, a tax on big businesses who pay high salaries. She’s also helped pass a suite of worker protections, including minimum wages for Uber and Lyft drivers, hazard pay for grocery workers during COVID-19 and a bill of rights for nannies, house cleaners and other domestic workers.

Before being elected, she was government affairs director for the Washington State Labor Council, AFL-CIO. She previously worked at SeaMar Community Health Centers, at the state Department of Health and at Children’s Alliance, a statewide child advocacy organization.

Aragon, 51, is in her first term on the Burien City Council and has served as mayor, chosen by her City Council colleagues, since 2022. In Burien, she has been on the more moderate, conservative side of city government, passing a ban on homeless camping on public property and, so far, rebuffing an offer of help from the county.

Aragon is a nurse and a lawyer and the director of the Washington Center for Nursing, a statewide organization that provides data on the nursing workforce and promotes nursing. On the Burien City Council she led passage of a code of civility and a proclamation denouncing anti-Asian hate.

Neither candidate has been shy in pointing out what they see as the other’s prominent missteps.

Mosqueda says she’s running because the county’s public health purview is a better platform to address issues like mental health and gun violence. She supports County Executive Dow Constantine’s stated plan of shutting down the downtown jail, although the timeline on that is unclear. She says the county and the region don’t currently have enough money to address the homelessness crisis.

“We’re going to need state support, we’re going to need federal support, we might need additional residents’ support,” Mosqueda said.

On the county’s bus system, Mosqueda wants new investments in the maintenance of the fleet, better ergonomic support for bus drivers and a specialized team for drivers to call — separate from 911 — if passengers are disruptive or in crisis.

Mosqueda, at the height of 2020’s racial justice protests joined six other City Council members in a call to defund the Seattle Police Department by 50%, a push that was opposed by the mayor and never came to fruition.

Mosqueda says she has no interest in reducing the King County Sheriff’s Office funding. As the Sheriff’s Office continues to offer hiring bonuses to try to recruit more officers, Mosqueda says shifting things like responding to mental health and substance abuse calls to a non-law enforcement agency could help with recruiting.

“When we do investments like that, it actually relieves officers to go and respond to emergency calls that are criminal in nature,” she said.

Aragon, who’s made public safety the cornerstone of her campaign, responds simply when asked for the biggest difference between the two candidates:

“I’ve never supported defund the police,” Aragon said.

She said she’d like to see a larger Sheriff’s Office than currently exists, but she’s unsure how much larger. Aragon said she’d like to see King County Metro focus more on fare enforcement on buses.

She said she’s not sure if the county is spending the right amount on homelessness.

“I can’t tell you what the right amount is,” Aragon said. “Whatever we’re doing, it’s just not working. And we just need to have a hard look as to how can we do this better.”

Burien has been struggling with a localized version of the issue for the past several months.

Faced with an unauthorized encampment near City Hall, the city cleared it and shuttled the campers from one location to another as city leaders have eliminated locations to stay without investing in alternatives.

The city, with Aragon’s support, recently passed a ban on camping on public property, with criminal penalties. But the city has also rebuffed an unprecedented county offer of 35 tiny houses and $1 million to create a sanctioned shelter in the city.

Mosqueda points quickly to that rejection.

“Just look at what’s happening in Burien right now; she wants to provide the smoke and mirrors on talking points,” she said. “But when it comes to her actual vote on how to respond to the homelessness crisis, she’s led the effort to reject $1 million” and 35 tiny houses.

Aragon says they’re “having discussions” about potential sites for the shelter, which was offered in June.

“It’s really important to understand what is that going to buy us and for how long,” Aragon said of the county offer. “It takes more than $1 million over a year’s time just to operate the housing.”