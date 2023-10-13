The fight for Seattle City Council District 6 may come down to voters wanting someone new rather than wanting new policies.

Councilmember Dan Strauss is being challenged by Pete Hanning, executive director of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce, for the chance to represent neighborhoods including Ballard, Fremont, Phinney Ridge, Green Lake, Loyal Heights and the newly rezoned Magnolia.

They see eye to eye on some issues, like housing density and public safety, but they bring different experiences to the table: Strauss has spent his life steeped in politics, while Hanning climbed his way up in the hospitality industry.

Strauss, who is wrapping up his first term, is one of three incumbents seeking reelection, along with Councilmembers Tammy Morales of District 2 and Andrew Lewis of District 7. In the August primary, Strauss bested a crowded field of five challengers, clinching 52% of the vote. Hanning came in second, with 29% of the vote, and now has the steep challenge of bringing together the rest of the district if he hopes to topple the incumbent.

Different routes to politics

Strauss, who has spent most of his life in Ballard, says his commitment to the area and love for the people in it are what prompts him to lead them.

Hanning, a longtime hospitality worker and the outgoing president of the North Precinct Advisory Council, says his past advocacy for his community and its business associations — matched with a frustration toward the current council — inspired his run.

During his time in office, Strauss pushed to reopen Ballard Commons Park and remove the encampment there without a sweep, and funded the Ballard Alliance’s public safety coordinator position.

“It’s been incredibly important for me, and helpful for me, to have a district office located at the Ballard Library on the ground floor, with three glass walls, for me to be able to see what’s going on in the streets,” Strauss said. “You shouldn’t have to go out of your way to have your voice heard at City Hall.”

Strauss’ career has long been one of the aspiring politico. The son of two social workers, the 37-year-old has a degree in political science from Whittier College and a master’s in public administration from the University of Oregon. He led the 2013 reelection campaign of then-Snohomish County Councilmember Dave Somers, worked in the offices of state Sen. David Frockt and the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, and was former Councilmember Sally Bagshaw’s legislative assistant before his own run for the job.

Hanning, 54, took a different route to politics. His family moved to Seattle when he was a toddler and he started working in restaurants at 15 years old. Hanning, who has lived in Fremont for most of his life, climbed his way up the hospitality ladder after graduating from Mount Baker’s Franklin High School to eventually own the Red Door Pub in Fremont, which closed in 2020.

“Hospitality was my main focus … but it was also a way for me to really engage in the city and the state in other ways,” Hanning said over coffee at Greenwood’s Diva Espresso.

Similar opinions, for the most part

District 6 voters won’t have to reach too far across the aisle in the course of this election.

Both candidates point to public safety, housing affordability and homelessness as their top issues. Both want more density, like duplexes and triplexes, in neighborhood residential areas. Both tout Mayor Bruce Harrell’s leadership. Both want to increase the Seattle Police Department’s budget while expanding a new nonpolice emergency response department. On the drug prosecution and public use bill that Strauss voted “yes” for twice, Hanning also said he would not only have supported the bill, but also would have sponsored it.

Hanning said ensuring Seattle police are building relationships in communities that experience more gun violence will reduce crime. Strauss, reiterating that he supports fully funding the police, pointed out that his amendment to the council’s budget was aligned with Harrell’s SPD investments. Both said they want to see greater accountability from officers.

When it comes to the city’s money, their opinions start to diverge. Strauss has long been a supporter of Seattle’s JumpStart tax on high salaries at large corporations and said he would support increasing the rate of the tax to address projected shortfalls in the city’s 2025 and 2026 budgets. Hanning, on the other hand, said the city has a spending problem, not a budget problem, and City Council needs to review where “we’re putting our resources.”

They also differ slightly on what housing density should look like.

As the Seattle Comprehensive Plan major update approaches, Strauss has said he’s in support of “gentle density,” meaning he wants to build more housing, but wants “strong design standards” to ensure new builds fit the character of a neighborhood.

At a Fremont Neighborhood Council forum, Hanning retorted, “I am a lot more concerned about the quality of a neighbor who lives near me than what the house looks like.” He said increasing housing stock in mixed-use areas will help grow 15-minute neighborhoods.

Mounting frustration

Frustration at Strauss and the City Council at large is something Hanning’s campaign has capitalized on — the candidate left flyers at residents’ doors with the remarks “Don’t be fooled … [Strauss] votes whichever way the wind blows.”

“D6 needs a change,” one Greenwood resident who voted for Hanning in the primary remarked after he knocked on their door. Hanning told another potential voter the current council is “divisive and performative.”

“The City Council needs help being a council,” Hanning said. Having a “healthy culture,” he added, holds power.

Strauss defended what he considers his “balanced approach” to policy.

When a majority of council members said they would support a plan to defund SPD by 50% in 2020, Strauss said he was 100% in agreement with the Decriminalize Seattle Coalition, but then he and other council members quickly abandoned the plan. When interviewed about the council’s reversal on the issue, Strauss pointed to his more ambiguous support.

“Even in July 2020, in the peak of everyone’s heat, I said we need to define cuts before we make them and that we have to scale up alternatives before we scale down our police force,” Strauss said.

Supporters weigh in

Strauss has been endorsed by Harrell, Attorney General Bob Ferguson and several labor groups. SEIU 775’s secretary-treasurer Adam Glickman said Strauss’ track record is one that’s committed to working families.

“[Strauss] has proved that he shares our values and is committed to supporting low-wage workers,” Glickman said. “He supported taxing large, profitable companies to support investing in affordable housing through the JumpStart program. Overall, he’s stood up for low-wage workers and been a voice for lifting workers out of poverty.”

Hanning is endorsed by The Seattle Times editorial board (which operates separately from the newsroom), former City Councilmember Sue Donaldson and the Rental Housing Association of Washington, which represents small and midsize landlords.

Hanning “understands the burden of regulation on small businesses, and how those burdens are disproportionately felt by small businesses versus large businesses,” said Sean Flynn, RHAWA executive director and board president. “I think, in a lot of ways, the voting record of the incumbent shows he doesn’t seem to care a lot about small businesses, specifically housing providers.”

Hanning said he knows he doesn’t have all the answers. But his dedication to the community, he said, makes him the stronger candidate.

When asked why voters should choose him over Hanning, Strauss’ answer is simple: He’s the incumbent.

“The thing that sets myself and my opponent apart the most is that I’m already doing this work, and I already have momentum with solutions that meet the needs of Seattleites and District 6 residents,” Strauss said.