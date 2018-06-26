There's no expected impact on arrivals at Sea-Tac International Airport since the travel ban has been in place.

Washington state immigrant-rights advocates and Democratic politicians voiced their opposition to Tuesday’s Supreme Court’s ruling, which upheld a decision by the Trump administration banning travelers from some countries from entering the U.S.

The state has played a key role in fighting various versions of the ban, the latest of which restricts travel from seven nations. Five of those countries have overwhelmingly Muslim populations.

“We are profoundly disappointed and devastated by this ruling,” said Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, which has assisted people affected by the ban. He said the decision would make it “difficult, if not impossible” for some people to be reunited with family members.

“It truly saddens me that this court doesn’t check this president’s worst impulses,” said Karol Brown, a Bellevue-based immigration attorney. “And I know the impact this is having all over the world.”

A few of Brown’s clients are impacted by the travel ban, including an American citizen separated from her Iranian-born husband, and a Somali refugee separated from her 7-year-old son. The son had been living in a refugee camp in Kenya with his father, who recently died.

While family members can apply for waivers to enter the U.S., they have been extremely hard to come by, according to Brown and other immigrant-rights advocates.

The policy applies to travelers from five countries with mostly Muslim populations — Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. It also affects two non-Muslim countries, blocking travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

There was no immediate reaction Tuesday from Gov. Jay Inslee or Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who had successfully challenged a previous version of the travel ban. Their efforts had resulted in its suspension early last year in a ruling by U.S. District Judge James Robart.

Ferguson had previously boasted he was undefeated in the more than two-dozen legal cases filed against the Trump administration.

Opponents of the travel ban had argued it should be invalidated as biased against Muslims, citing Trump’s statements when he was campaigning for president that he wanted a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.”

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, said in a statement she was “deeply disappointed” in the ruling.

“As Justice Sotomayor said in her dissent, President Trump’s ‘policy now masquerades behind a facade of national security concerns,’ when we all know that he once championed this policy as a means of discriminating openly against Muslims,” DelBene said.

DelBene added she would “continue to work with my colleagues in the House to fight back against President Trump’s hateful policies that do nothing to protect our national security and only serve to embolden those who wish us harm. Freedom of religion is one of our nation’s proudest values, and today’s decision undermines those values.”

Seattle Times staff reporter Nina Shapiro contributed to this report.