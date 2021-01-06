As pro-Trump mobs stormed the United States Capitol on Wednesday, forcing the building to go on lockdown, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal crouched behind a railing in the House gallery, seeking shelter from a scene that more closely resembled a terrorist attack than a peaceful transfer of power.

Jayapal, D-Seattle, was one of a select few members of Congress in the galley, overlooking the House floor, as Congress gathered to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

Instead, after a morning speech in which President Donald Trump instructed his supporters to walk to the Capitol and “confront this egregious assault on our democracy,” crowds broke into the seat of government, forcing lawmakers to shelter in place and evacuate.

“It was a very scary moment,” Jayapal said in a phone call with reporters Wednesday afternoon. House members were instructed to pull out gas masks that were stowed under their seats.

“We were there when shots began to be fired into the chamber, we saw, from where I was sitting, I could see Capitol Police with their guns drawn,” Jayapal said.

Another House member began to pray. Jayapal and others joined in. “I was closing my eyes and praying to whoever was listening that there would be peace, that there would be no violence.”

The congressmembers were asked to lie on the floor as protesters faced off with Capitol Police — a feat that was difficult for Jaypal, who recently had a knee replacement and was walking with a cane.

Jayapal laid the blame for the unprecedented attack on Congress at the feet of Trump and senators and representatives who have backed his efforts to overturn the election victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“There is no question in my mind that the finger should be pointed directly at the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and everybody that played along with him,” she said.

Jayapal thanked Capitol police who eventually escorted her and others to an undisclosed safe location. She said the protest will not stop Congress from resuming its work to certify the Electoral College win for Biden and Harris.

Jayapal said she hopes Republicans will stop their planned objections to electors from multiple states. “They’ve made their little protest. We should get on with our business,” she said.

Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, was not on the House floor Wednesday, but witnessed the chaos wrought by the pro-Trump mob with alarm as he waited at an undisclosed location to be called to the floor for a vote.

“This is a really dark chapter. To see protesters running over Capitol police, to see the Confederate flag outside the Senate chambers — something that didn’t even happen during the Civil War,” Kilmer said in an interview.

Like Jayapal, Kilmer vowed that the protest would not alter the election result.

“This is not going to get in the way of the will of the voters,” he said. “That’s not how our system works. We don’t get bullied by angry people who lost elections.”

One by one, Washington’s representatives took to social media to confirm their safety and to condemn the attack.

Democrats pointed firmly at Trump. Republicans, some of whom have supported Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, spoke in more generic terms.

“I’m safe and so is my staff, but I condemn in the strongest terms the hate-fueled violence we are seeing in our nation’s Capitol today, as should every leader committed to the peaceful transfer of power in our country,” Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said.

Advertising

“President Trump encouraged this violence. He needs to call them off,” wrote Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina. Her staff confirmed that she had been “secured by Capitol Police.”

“My staff and I are safe,” wrote Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue. “This attempted coup and domestic terrorist attack needs to end immediately.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, had planned to formally object to Biden’s victory on Wednesday, joining Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.

But the pro-Trump mob disrupted debate before any votes could be taken.

“Stop these attacks on Capitol Police who serve to protect the People’s House,” McMorris Rodgers wrote. “Protesting peacefully is your right. Violence, aggression, and breaching security perimeters are not. Stop this now.”

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, did not plan to object to certification, but he had joined a legal effort last month attempting to get the Supreme Court to invalidate results in four states that went to Biden.

“I wholeheartedly condemn this violence,” Newhouse wrote. “This is not who we are, and this needs to stop immediately.”